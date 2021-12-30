Federal employees promise stoppages and even a general strike to pressure Bolsonaro to grant a wide salary increase

Employees linked to federal government agencies decided that they will carry out small stoppages and even a general strike as pressure for the Bolsonaro (PL) government to grant salary readjustments in a broad manner to the categories of public administration.

This understanding came from an assembly held at Fonacate (Permanent National Forum for Typical State Careers), late this Wednesday morning (29).

The entity brings together 37 associations and unions in categories of the federal public service. In terms of number of members, the Forum claims to have at least 200 thousand servers.

The move is an offensive against the Bolsonaro government, which unilaterally granted salary increases to federal police officers from 2022 onwards — next year’s budget reserves around R$ 1.7 billion for the readjustment of police corporations.

The small stoppages, which can last between one and two days, would already be carried out in January. If the acts are not effective, the general strike, which does not have a deadline, could be started in February, according to the Fonacate schedule.

Other strategies will be put in place to increase pressure against the government. The members of Fonacate promise to continue handing over their leadership positions in different organs of the public administration.

This tactic has already been practiced by the Federal Revenue’s tax auditors and, if it is generalized to other categories, it could impact the provision of public services.

Public servants must also file suits in court to obtain the same salary adjustment given to approximately 45 thousand federal police officers.

Through a note, the Forum also said that the majority of federal civil servants have wages lagged by 27.2% due to the lack of readjustment, which has not been implemented since 2017.

The actions intended by the servers worry the Bolsonaro government, above all, because 2022 is an election year. Minister Paulo Guedes, head of Economy, has already said in messages sent to members of the current administration that the country could go bankrupt if a broad adjustment is granted to the categories of federal civil servants.

