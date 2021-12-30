Federal government denies authorization for humanitarian aid from Argentina to Bahia | Bahia

The federal government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, denied the request of the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa, for authorization to send humanitarian aid from Argentina to cities affected by the rains in the state.

This Wednesday afternoon (29), Rui Costa asked for authorization for the foreign mission through social networks.

“With the joining of efforts, we are going to overcome this difficult moment. Now, the Argentine mission awaits authorization from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs so that they can come to Bahia. I thank the Argentines and ask the Federal Government to speed up the authorization for the foreign mission”, he wrote.

THE g1 had exclusive access to the document from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that was sent to the Argentine embassy, ​​which dispensed with the help offered. In an excerpt of the document, the federal government states that the personal and financial resources are sufficient, with a reserve of R$ 200 million to face the emergency.

“In the event of a worsening of the situation, requiring additional assistance needs, the Brazilian government may come to accept the Argentine offer of support from the White Helmets Commission, whose work is widely recognized”, says another excerpt of the document.

In all, 24 people died as a result of heavy rain in Bahia. According to the Civil Defense and Protection Superintendence (Sudec), 91,258 homeless or displaced people and 629,398 people were affected by the rain. The number of injured increased from 358 people to 434. This Wednesday, 136 cities are under an emergency situation decree.

This Wednesday afternoon, President Jair Bolsonaro’s official account on social media published a video showing the delivery of supplies by the federal government to the state of Bahia, hit by heavy rains last week. “We are still in Bahia”, he wrote along with the images.

After criticism in the post, the profile responded to two messages. “In the video, the helicopter is that of the Navy. Its president, on the other hand, has worked a lot in the past.” On Monday (27), allies of the president suggested that he return to southern Bahia due to the worsening of the floods in the region, before the end-of-year recess in Santa Catarina.

According to the state government, Argentina immediately sent ten professionals specialized in the areas of water, sanitation, logistics and psychosocial support for disaster victims.

Also in the publication, Rui Costa thanked ambassador Daniel Scioli and the president of the national commission of White Helmets, ambassador Sabina Frederic, as well as the consul general of Argentina in Bahia, Pablo Virasoro, who made official the offer of help to the government of Bahia.

The governor of Bahia has been in the south of the state since last Sunday (26), when he arrived in Ilhéus to coordinate the work of the task force of the State Government in the region. He visited the cities of Ipiaú, Ibirataia and Jequié this Wednesday.

Highest accumulated rainfall in 32 years

According to the state government, Bahia recorded the highest accumulated rainfall for December in the last 32 years.

Itamaraju, in the south of the state, was the municipality where it rained the most in Brazil in December this year, with 769.8mm of rain, according to data from the National Center for Monitoring and Alerts on Natural Disasters (Cemaden). This number represents more than five times this month’s climatology (148.0mm).

The climatology of rainfall between September and December in Itamaraju is 499.7mm; in Ilhéus it is 434.4mm; and in Porto Seguro it is 507.7mm. Therefore, during this period, the rains in these regions are well above average.

According to the meteorologist at Inema, Mauro Bernasconi, the accumulation of rain is related to the formation of “constant humidity corridors”, which come from the Amazon, currently through the South Atlantic Convergence Zone (ZCAS), which is a band of clouds that extends from the southern Amazon region to the central area of ​​the South Atlantic.

