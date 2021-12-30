Federal government refuses humanitarian aid from Argentina to victims of the rains in Bahia

posted on 12/29/2021 10:24 PM



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs waived the sending of humanitarian aid by the government of Argentina to victims of floods in Bahia, as informed in a statement, the government of Bahia. According to the statement, the Argentine government was ready to immediately send a mission to southern Bahia with professionals specialized in the areas of water, sanitation, logistics and psychosocial support for disaster victims.

The government of Bahia stated that it received a document from the Argentine consulate informing the Union’s decision on Wednesday night (29). In dispensing with the aid, made through an official document, the Brazilian government thanked the Argentine proposal and informed that the situation in Bahia “is being faced with the internal mobilization of all the necessary financial and personnel resources”. Also according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “in the event of a worsening of the situation, requiring additional assistance, the Brazilian Government may accept the Argentine offer of support from the White Helmets Commission, whose work is widely recognized” .

Hours earlier, through social networks, Governor Rui Costa (PT) thanked the neighboring country for the help and asked the federal government to speed up the authorization of the foreign mission. The governor also expressed gratitude to ambassador Daniel Scioli and the president of the national commission of white helmets, ambassador Sabina Frederic, as well as to the consul general of Argentina in Bahia, Pablo Virasoro.

My thanks to the Argentine government for offering humanitarian aid to the victims of the floods in Bahia, in particular to Ambassador Daniel Scioli, to the Consul General in Bahia, Pablo Virasoro, and to the President of the National Commission of White Helmets, Ambassador Sabina Frederic. — Rui Costa (@costa_rui) December 29, 2021

