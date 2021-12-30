Federal government refuses humanitarian aid from Argentina to victims of the rains in Bahia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied authorization for the Argentine government to send humanitarian aid to victims of the floods in Bahia, as informed in a statement by the state government.

According to the statement, the Argentine government was ready to immediately send a mission to southern Bahia with professionals specialized in the areas of water, sanitation, logistics and psychosocial support for victims of the damage caused by heavy rains in the state.

The government of Bahia stated that it received a document from the Argentine consulate informing the Union’s decision on Wednesday night (29). In dismissing the efforts of the neighboring country, the Brazilian government stated that the crisis in Bahia is “being faced with the internal mobilization of all the necessary financial and personnel resources”.

According to the government of Bahia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also informed that “in the event of a worsening of the situation, requiring additional assistance needs, the Brazilian Government may accept the Argentine offer of support from the Commission of White Helmets, whose works are widely recognized”.

Through social media, Governor Rui Costa (PT) thanked the Argentine government for its help and asked the federal government to speed up the authorization of the foreign mission. The governor also expressed gratitude to ambassador Daniel Scioli and the president of the national commission of white helmets, ambassador Sabina Frederic, as well as to the consul general of Argentina in Bahia, Pablo Virasoro.

With the joining of efforts, we will overcome this difficult moment. Now, the Argentine mission is awaiting authorization from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs so that they can come to Bahia. I thank the Argentines and ask the Federal Government to speed up the authorization for the foreign mission. — Rui Costa (@costa_rui) December 29, 2021

The number of deaths as a result of the floods that affect various regions of Bahia rose to 24, according to information from the State’s Civil Defense and Protection Superintendence (Sudec). Faced with the crisis, 15 states and the Federal District announced that they would send aid to the flooded cities.

As the reporter of the CNN, Mathias Brotero, the Argentine government does not intend to officially manifest itself on the refusal. According to an anonymous source, if there are any changes and a new request for help, Argentina will promptly help.

THE CNN he went to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Argentina but, until the last update of this article, he did not get a return.