Many people are curious to know how the selection for Big Brother Brazil is. After all, what are the questions asked during interviews for the reality show? What do producers want to know when selecting who will enter the house or not? we talked with some brothers who have already passed through the house and they have said some of the questions that were asked of them.

Find out what questions the program wants to know from participants:

Find out what questions are asked in the selection for the BBB

Why should you be selected for home?

How do you react to pressure?

Would you do more than you think for the award?

Would you stay with someone in the house?

Would you cheat on your partner in the house?

What could make you give up?

How are you with the family?

How are you in love relationships?

What makes you happy?

What makes you sad?

What hobby do you like to do?

What won’t you let me do to you?

How far do you support something?

What is your biggest dream?

Would you do anything for the prize?

What is worth more character or money?

Do you use drugs?

Do you use controlled medications?

What is your relationship with drinking?

Is there a limit on drinking time?

Have you ever had a problem with excessive drinking?

Do you have any physical or health limitations?

