Find out what to expect from your horoscope this Thursday, the 30th

How about adding a little more spirit of adventure and excitement in anticipation of the turnaround time for 2022? This Thursday, the 30th, the waning moon enters the adventurous sign of Sagittarius, where it will be at the moment we are celebrating the arrival of the new year, at dawn from the 31st to the 1st of January.

And all this reinforces even more the climate of faith, hope and eagerness to expand horizons, as we are already fully immersed in the influences of the passage of the planet Jupiter by the sign of Pisces. So, it’s worth thinking about these last days of the year: what good are the New Year’s promises if we don’t have enough discipline to carry them out over the next 365 days?

While it’s fashionable to talk about positive thinking as if the mind alone is capable of the miracle of fish multiplication, there is no willpower and optimism that is capable of setting clear goals and achievable plans. And it is in this spirit that we have, also this Thursday, the exact meeting between the mental planet Mercury and the mighty Pluto, both in the concrete and ambitious sign of Capricorn.

Be practical and realistic! By the way, this tip is always valid: put your plans, projects and priorities on paper. In these technological times, it’s also worth taking notes on your cell phone. Then break those big goals down into smaller tasks that you can do little by little. Sound cliche? It may even be, but I guarantee it works.

With so many dreamlike aspects in the sky and in the height of the New Year, it’s always better to resort to those simple and straightforward formulas. Because, in this world, we need more and more real cases and people than people who sell grandiose and fanciful success recipes.

Watch: the waning moon arrives late and can only be seen at dawn, rising on the eastern horizon after 3 am on Friday, the 31st. The queen of night will be heavily obscured, with less than 10% of the total illumination, in the Constellation Scorpio and near Dschubba and Akrab, the stars Delta and Beta, respectively, of this mythical stellar cluster.

– Tip: If you know your Ascendant, read the trends for that sign as well. Don’t know your ascendant? Calculate your Astral Map for free HERE!

– Also visit my website: www.virginiagaia.com.br

Aries: such excitement, Arian. You are full of energy, but you need to be careful not to get in the way. Know how to recognize boundaries.

Bull: the desire to change and transform is enormous, but you need to be careful, Taurus. Beware of short-term decisions. Share with the right people.

Twins: you are full of depth, Gemini. Just be careful not to overcharge people or show lack.

Cancer: Get organized, Cancerian. You need to be realistic about the tasks you have to do. Have focus.

Lion: your creativity is very high, leonine, but it’s important to know how to prioritize the right things. Do it differently, but don’t want to do too much at the same time.

Virgin: the day favors care for the home and family, Virgo. Look inward and be discreet. It’s time for you to prioritize quality over quantity.

Lb: you are full of deep thoughts and words, Libra. Therefore, you need to be careful not to be too direct and end up scaring people.

Scorpion: organize your resources, Scorpio. It’s time to plan for the future, choosing priorities. Think about finances.

Sagittarius: you are more intuitive than ever, Sagittarius. Use the sixth sense to your advantage. Also take the opportunity to take care of your body and energy level.

Capricorn: The moment calls for peace of mind, Capricorn. Avoid just getting stressed. It’s also important to pay attention to your dreams and sleep time.

Aquarium: It’s time to be with people, Aquarius. See and review friends and just don’t forget to make time for yourself too.

Fish: the day favors planning, Pisces. Make plans, think ahead. It’s just not good to idealize too much and end up being impractical.

know more

+ One twin went vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Young man records the moment when a woman dies without knowing it was her mother

+ GO: Young man dies of electrical discharge when using cell phone he was charging

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

