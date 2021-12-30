Find out why SBT will never make the reality show Casa dos Artistas | Gabriel Perline

Playback/SBT Silvio Santos surrounded by the participants of the first season of Casa dos Artistas

It only took some containers at SBT with materials to renovate some studios, including what is called the Casa dos Artistas, for rumors about the reality’s return to start circulating again in the channel’s corridors. But the column explains: the program can never be done again.

Although every year there are rumors on the internet about a new season of Casa dos Artistas (2001-2004), the SBT, whenever consulted, categorically denies it. And this time it was no different. The column sought out the station, which again denied and reinforced that the program could not be carried out.

The whole bullshit boils down to a legal dispute between Globo and Endemol, who joined up against SBT at the beginning of the millennium to accuse the rival of having plagiarized the Big Brother Brasil format — which the broadcaster even negotiated to buy , but gave up the negotiation and developed his own show of confinement.

Casa dos Artistas debuted in October 2001, two months before the BBB’s first season aired on Globo, in January 2002. To make matters worse, SBT obtained high ratings, beating the Marinho family network with a lot frequency.

The legal dispute continued until 2015, when the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) understood that the Casa dos Artistas was in fact a plagiarism of Big Brother, and stipulated that SBT would pay an indemnity of R$ 18 million to Globo and Endemol . But the negotiations between the parties caused this amount to be reduced.

In the agreement, it was established that Silvio Santos’ station would never again produce a new season of the reality show. And if he does, he will have to open his wallet again and pay a million-dollar fine for plagiarism. To avoid headaches, the channel gave up altogether and has increasingly sought out new formats.

There is even a new one on the radar of SBT executives, also involving confinement, but which is still shelved due to the high production cost that was projected.

As for the renovation of the Casa dos Artistas studio, it will undergo a modernization for the recordings of the new season of Esquadrão da Moda.