‘Fine comb’ at Cruzeiro forces club to renegotiate with 9 reinforcements for 2022

Before, with Alexandre Mattos acting behind the scenes at Toca, the Belo Horizonte club even made some names official

A turnaround at Cruzeiro dominated sports news during the last week of 2021. With the arrival of Ronaldo in Toca II, things seem to be changing faster than the expectation is immediately generated. However, the changes that are taking place have been very well evaluated by much of the Blue Nation.

After soccer director Alexandre Mattos was filed backstage, there was an atmosphere of suspense in the air in relation to the reinforcements that were being made official by Fox for 2022 – the majority negotiated through the manager. Earlier this week, the Belo Horizonte club made the reformulation official in the football department, starting with the departure of the technical committee; Ricardo Rocha was another to say goodbye.

As highlighted by the Goal website, the nine reinforcements hired by Clube Celeste were called to renegotiate their salaries before anything was decided in Belo Horizonte. The values ​​were mentioned by the publication and shows that the team from Minas Gerais would increase the payroll to be hired by around BRL 1.2 million, in addition to having to pay BRL 3.05 million in gloves.

See below the salaries of Cruzeiro reinforcements:

Sydney: BRL 250 thousand/month + BRL 1.2 million/gloves

Maicon: BRL 230 thousand/month + BRL 1.5 million/gloves

J. Paulo: BRL 150 thousand/month + BRL 100,000/gloves

Pará: BRL 150 thousand/month

Jaílson: BRL 130 thousand/month + BRL 150 thousand/gloves

Pedro Castro: BRL 130 thousand/month + BRL 100,000/gloves

Fernando Neto: BRL 100 thousand/month

Edu: BRL 90 thousand/month

Ax: BRL 30,000/month

Source: Goal BR

The tendency is for the club to be able to reduce the amount by approximately 60%, which would result in a cost of R$504,000/month for the salaries of those hired. In addition, names that are already part of the club’s history are being sought after, such as the cases of Fábio and Marcelo Moreno, precisely to fit the financial reality. Anyone who doesn’t want to stay can look to the court for the best way to leave or pay the fine.