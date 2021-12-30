Flamengo agrees to hire the first reinforcement for 2022; see details

Flamengo reached an agreement with Paraguayan full-back Santiago Ocampos, the team’s first reinforcement for 2022

After reaching an agreement with coach Paulo Sousa for 2022, the Flamengo is already approaching the announcement of the first reinforcement for the new season, the Paraguayan Santiago Ocampos.

The 19-year-old belonged to the beitar jerusalem, from Israel, but terminated his contract and will arrive at Rubro-Negro free of charge, with a three-season contract.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The right-back must present himself on January 4, one day after the start of the team’s pre-season, playing the first matches of the Carioca Championship with the rest of the base team.

The start of Flamengo’s preparation for the season will be led by Mauricio Souza, while Paulo Sousa does not arrive in Brazil, with the athletes of the main team having longer recovery time than last season.

In the current squad, Fla already has options for right-back Isla, Matheuzinho and Rodinei, with the latter having chances of being traded in the transfer window for having little space.

In addition to the Israeli club, Ocampos has already played for Deportivo Luqueño, in Paraguay, and for youth, in Italy, both in the basic categories.