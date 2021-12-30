Flamengo announces Paulo Sousa as coach until the end of 2023: “Incomparable greatness” | Flamengo

Paulo Sousa is officially Flamengo’s new coach. The club made the announcement on Wednesday, after the Portuguese decided to break with the Polish Football Federation, where he directed the local team with an eye on the recap for the World Cup in Qatar. Set up with Rubro-Negro since last Sunday, he arrives with a contract until the end of 2023 and accompanied by six assistants.

– Hello, Brazil! This is a message for the biggest fans in the world. I do it with great pride and satisfaction in representing a club with the incomparable greatness of Flamengo. It’s time to work hard to give joy, titles and bring more than 40 million fans around the team. We’ll play together. Red and black greetings – said Paulo Sousa, in a video released by Flamengo.

In an interview with “Poder 360” right after the official announcement, Paulo Sousa spoke about the expectation to work with the current group of players. The squad is still based on the 2019 Brazilian and Libertadores champion team.

– All players will be very important. The season is long, with many games. Of course, several players have stood out in recent years and will stand out once again. But all will be very much needed. It is everyone’s commitment that drives us to achieve the best goals, which are Flamengo’s goals always. Create a lot of emotion in our fans with constant victories. The culture of victory is very important – he said.

He also explained the decision to switch Poland to Flamengo, even with the possibility of playing in the 2022 World Cup.

– The greatness of the club, my own expectations of winning at a club that has this constant ambition. In other words, we have the same ambition.

In addition to the Polish team, Paulo Sousa, who is 51 years old, headed the under-16 team in Portugal, QPR, Swansea and Leicester, in England; Videoton (Hungary), Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel), Basel (Switzerland), Fiorentina (Italy), Tianjin Quanjian (China) and Bourdeax (France). As a player, he was midfield, champion of the Champions League for Juventus and Borussia Dortmund, and also played for Benfica, Sporting, Inter Milan, Parma, Panathinaikos and Espanyol.

Since last Monday, Paulo Sousa has been working on planning Flamengo for the season in meetings with Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel, in the city of Porto. On Tuesday morning, he was in Galicia, in the Spanish region in the North of Portugal, to meet President Rodolfo Landim.

Before Flamengo’s official announcement, Paulo Sousa used his Instagram account to say goodbye to the Polish national team and say thanks.

The agreement with Flamengo was sewn and signed at dawn on Sunday, in Portugal, after the club gave up waiting for Jorge Jesus, then employed at Benfica. Sousa’s first live contact with the directors took place on the 19th, in Lisbon. The good impressions have already left it practically defined since then that he would be the chosen one if the onslaught by JJ did not advance.

Paulo Sousa’s schedule foresees his arrival in Rio de Janeiro in the first week of January and the start of work at Ninho do Urubu on the 10th, the main cast’s re-presentation date.