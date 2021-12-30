Flamengo announces the hiring of coach Paulo Sousa

After a long period of conversations with potential candidates and negotiations in Portugal, Flamengo officially announced the hiring of Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa, who signed for two years with Rubro-Negro.

First to be questioned by the club, Sousa impressed by his prior knowledge of the cast and also called attention to the game ideas demonstrated.

Before being formalized in the position, the coach had to leave the Polish national team, something that happened only today (29), when he paid about R$ 2 million in fine and signed his resignation. He still doesn’t have a defined date to arrive in Rio de Janeiro, but he’ll be hands-on as early as the 10th, when the group re-presents at Ninho do Urubu.

Through social networks, Flamengo released the first words of Paulo Sousa as the club’s coach. The Portuguese spoke of work to give “joys and titles”:

“Hello, Brazil! This is a message for the biggest fans in the world. Great pride and satisfaction in representing a club with incomparable greatness like Flamengo. It’s time for us to work hard to give joy and titles, and bring more than 40 million of fans around the team. We’ll play together, and red and black greetings!”.

The new commander will arrive accompanied by a technical committee formed by Manuel Cordeiro (auxiliary), Victor Sánchez (auxiliary), Paulo Grilo (goalkeeper coach), Cosimo Cappagli (analyst), and coaches Lluis Sala and António Gomez.

“Club that breathes victory”

Soon after the agreement, Paulo Sousa gave an interview to the website “Poder 360” in which he praised Flamengo and the cast.

“Great, good expectations. Extraordinary club, great club, club that breathes victory, and we certainly have to create our culture daily,” he said, who underscored the importance of what he called the “victory culture”:

“All [os jogadores], all of them will be very important because the season is long, with a lot of game. Of course there are players who have distinguished themselves a lot in recent years and are going to excel once again this season, but all of them will be sorely needed. And everyone’s commitment is what will lead us to achieve the best goals, which are Flamengo’s goals. Ever. Create a lot of emotion in all our fans, in our fans, with constant victories. The culture of victory is very important.”

A journey of expectations

Flamengo was just waiting for Paulo Sousa’s contract to be broken with the Polish federation to make the announcement. But that’s not to say that the long-awaited announcement of a new technician was a smooth process. There were noises until yesterday (28), when the dismissal of Jorge Jesus do Benfica shook the crowd.

Although this did not move the decision to have Sousa in charge by one millimeter, social networks and part of public opinion became inflamed asking the club to review its position.

Anyway, at the end of the journey in Lisbon, the red and black leaders did not hide a sweet taste of revenge with the chaos brought between Benfica and its former coach.

Although Mister’s departure from Flamengo was seen as “part of the game”, the move to Benfica left marks for the way it happened: abruptly and definitively. Shortly after renewing with the Cariocas, JJ was attracted by a return to his country, packed his bags and left, leaving Fla without a coach on the eve of the start of the Brazilian Nationals.

The admiration and affection remained, of course, and the Portuguese met with red-black political chiefs whenever they were in Lisbon. A return has always been dreamed of by the parties, although public demonstrations have always been cautious in this regard.

What was just a wish, however, was closer to becoming a reality in recent days, but lack of harmony to resume the relationship. In an increasingly unsustainable situation at Estádio da Luz, Jesus welcomed Marcos Braz and director Bruno Spindel at his home, did not speak out with all the words that he intended to return and kept the conversation going.

The leak of a supposed “yes” did not go down well among the directors, who saw in this maneuver a way for the coach to value himself at Benfica. To make matters worse, the statements by assistant João de Deus, who gave an interview saying that the coach would not abandon the boat, soured the relationship even more. At that moment, Fla understood that he was being put in the role of the story’s villain.

Paulo Sousa is Flamengo’s new coach Image: Mikolaj Barbanell/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Finally, the official note from the Portuguese club, which had the endorsement of Jesus, gave the definitive sign that the Rubro-negro should not be tied solely and exclusively to the possibility of a return.

The directors indicated that they would not wait for the developments in Porto x Benfica (30th) to define the situation. They waited for a more concrete move from JJ, but that didn’t happen. The decision to go ahead was also approved by President Rodolfo Landim.

For its part, Benfica maintained an inflexible posture in relation to permanence and only fired its commander when the Brazilians had everything lined up to have a new coach. At that point, Flamengo and Paulo Sousa were in contact to debate the future, while the 2019 Libertadores champion’s staff worked to minimize the damage caused by two closed doors in a single day.