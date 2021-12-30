Flamengo makes Paulo Sousa official as the club’s new coach for 2022

Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa, 51, has been confirmed as Flamengo’s new coach for the 2022 season

Now it’s official! Paulo Sousa is the new coach of Flamengo. The announcement was made this Wednesday (29) by the club’s social networks. The technician arrives in Rio de Janeiro for a two season contract.

The 51-year-old Portuguese was, since January 2021, in charge of the selection of the Poland, and was chosen by Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel after conversations with Jorge Jesus, that was still ahead of Benfica, do not move forward in the last days. To take over the club, he agreed to pay the fine of 300 thousand euros, approximately R$ 2 million, to quit the old job.

Paulo Sousa arrives in Rio de Janeiro accompanied by a robust technical committee, the main objective of the red-black directors since the departure of Jorge Jesus, in July 2020. With Domènec Torrent, Rogério Ceni and Renato Gaúcho, only two assistants accompanied the coaches.

Coach in main teams since 2008, when he took over the Queens Park Rangers, Paulo Sousa had passages through Leicester and Swansea in the United Kingdom.

Paulo Sousa at Flamengo Getty Images – Paula Reis / Flamengo

In addition, the Portuguese coached Videoton (Hungary), Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel), Basel (Switzerland), Fiorentina (Italy), Tiangin Quantian (China) and Bordeaux (France). The most recent job was ahead of the Polish national team, still with chances of securing a spot in the 2022 World Cup, in Qatar.

In his first job in South America, Paulo Sousa is the 13th foreign coach in the entire history of Flamengo, being the 4th Portuguese.

See below the commanders from outside Brazil who have already been ahead of Rubro-Negro:

Ramón Platero (Uruguay), Juan Carlos Bertone (Uruguay), Charles Williams (England), Izidor Kruschner (Hungary), Ernesto Santos (Portugal), Cândido de Oliveira (Portugal), Fleitas Solich (Paraguay), Armando Renganeschi (Argentina), Modesto Bria (Paraguay), Reinaldo Rueda (Colombia), Jorge Jesus (Portugal) and Domenec Torrent (Spain).

Paulo Sousa’s main mission is to put Flamengo back at the top of America.

conquer the Libertadores Conmebol in 2022 it is the main sporting objective of the club, which will still have to face the disputes of the Brazil Super Cup, of Carioca Championship, Brazilian championship and Brazil’s Cup on the next calendar.