Flamengo makes Paulo Sousa’s arrival official: see signings, departures and surveys for 2022

After days of suspense, negotiations and with Jorge Jesus in the shadow, this Wednesday was marked by the officialization of Paulo Sousa as the new coach of the Flamengo. The announcement came minutes after the Polish Football Federation communicated the commander’s resignation after payment of the termination fine (approximately R$ 2 million) by the Portuguese (see more here).

The departure of Jorge Jesus from Benfica it did not make an impact on the red-black plans. Flamengo’s board had already outlined, alongside Paulo Sousa, the first steps for the next season, and the technician has already announced that he has started work behind the scenes, including.

See below how Flamengo is moving in the market:

CONTRACTS



For now, just the name of Paulo Sousa was confirmed by Flamengo. The directors of Rubro-Negro forwarded the hiring of the coach, who will be in charge of the team for the next two years.

IN SIGHT



Earlier this month, the football department opened talks with River Plate-URU through Matías Arezo, a promise of just 19 years old. The Uruguayan club, even, already indicated for how much the attacker intends to sell. THE Palm trees are also of interest in the athlete. There are still no advanced names on the table, as the board had been waiting to hire the technician, which happened today.

WHO LEFT



Flamengo’s barge, for now, has defender Bruno Viana, whose loan with Braga-POR comes to an end in December, and right-back João Lucas, negotiated definitively with Cuiabá.

WHO CAN LEAVE



Flamengo has a series of players that can be traded permanently, such as Rodinei, Léo Pereira and Piris da Motta, or borrowed, as youth from the youth divisions.

In addition to the striker, Rodinei is a name that has moved the ball market a lot. after the Charlotte FC, from United States, São Paulo and International, it was the turn of the Fluminense show interest in right-back. Bruno Spindel said that, for any athlete, he will analyze, listen to the player and respond and make the decision. However, on the other hand, the director has already said that he is counting on him.

Striker Gabigol is highly coveted in this window. According to “Diario Gol”, from Spain, the shirt 9 entered the list of players for the offensive sector. The position is a lack of the team, which suffered even more with the retirement of Agüero. The publication said what is the amount the club is willing to spend.

This Tuesday (28), the “Mirror” said that “new rich” Newcastle expressed interest in having the Flamengo striker. The publication detailed contract template.

2022 BASE TEAM



Diego Alves; Isla, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Filipe Luís; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Bruno Henrique and Gabi.

CHALLENGES FOR 2022



After finishing the season with two vice runners, Flamengo will seek the titles of Carioca, Copa do Brasil, Libertadores and Brasileirão. The cast’s re-enactment is scheduled for January 10th. The trend is that, as in recent years, the club will act with an alternative team in the first rounds of the State Championship, which starts on January 26th.

THE FIRST GAMES OF 2022



26 or 27/1 – Flamengo x Portuguesa, in an undefined location.

29 or 30/1 – Round Redonda x Flamengo, in an undefined location.

2 or 3/2 – Flamengo x Volta Redonda, in an undefined location.

5 or 6/2 – Flamengo x Fluminense, in an undefined location.

9 or 10/2 – Audax Rio x Flamengo, in an undefined location.