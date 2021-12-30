Flávia finds a clue about her mother’s past; know which· TV news

Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will find an unusual clue about her past in Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!. The dancer, who has never met her own mother, will discover that Odete (Luciana Paes) met the woman in the Globo telenovela. However, trying to extract some information from her stepmother won’t be easy for the fake flight attendant.

At the chapter slated to air on January 8th , the young woman will be in a good phase of her life, as she will have been hired by Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) and will rock the world of advertising — even if it attracts the envy of Ingrid (Nina Tomsic).

However, the life of Juca’s daughter (Fábio Herford) will turn upside down again. Flávia will have the revelation that Odete knew her mother and will try to find out some information about her mother. But the bitch, who has never had the slightest love for her stepdaughter and who loves to treat her husband like a doormat, will not be too keen to cooperate.

This will all take place at a time in the plot in which Flávia will have gained a kind of new mother in the figure of Paula. The girl pretended to be the businesswoman’s bastard daughter to deceive Marcelo (Bruno Cabrerizo), and the two will become closer and closer in the soap opera.

The owner of Terrare Cosmetics will even tell Ingrid that she lost a daughter, which will leave the young woman totally shocked in the serials.

The More Life the Better! premiered at the place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded and will remain on air until May of next year. The soap opera will be replaced by Cara e Coragem, which will go into production in January.

