Flávia makes the line move and is warned by Death · TV News

Tired of love disappointments, Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will make the queue walk in The More Life, The Better!. After suffering horrors because of Guilherme (Mateus Solano), the dancer will find a new love in the arms of Gabriel (Caio Manhente), Carmem’s son (Julia Lemmertz) who will return to Brazil after a season abroad. However, shortly after starting her romance, she will have to deal with a frightening warning from Death (A Maia) in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

At the chapter slated to air on January 10 , the fake flight attendant will be very interested in the boy and will invite him to a meeting at the Caraoque, where Guilherme will also show his face. Determined to hurt the doctor’s heart, with whom she had a quick relationship, but full of ups and downs, the girl will kiss Gabriel in front of him.

From that point on, the two young people will engage in a relationship. He will go to the Pulp Fiction nightclub to see her dance. Flávia, then, will once again assume the personality of a heartbreaker, as she will exchange kisses with Gabriel right in front of Murilo (Jaffar Bambirra), who will be totally devastated.

Later, the new lovebirds will spend a night together. However, during another kiss, the girl will see Death again. The soul reaper had already warned that one of the people involved in the plane crash at the beginning of the serial will die permanently within a year.

Apparently, Flávia intends to make the most of every second if she is chosen, as the brunette is already on her way to her fourth “peguete” — she also caught the attention of Marcelo (Bruno Cabrerizo) in the serial.

The More Life the Better! premiered at the place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded and will remain on air until May of next year. The soap opera will be replaced by Cara e Coragem, which will go into production in January.

