Flu and Covid-19: infectologist details forms of prevention and treatment

December 29, 2021 – 4:18 pm

Sesa’s Communication Advisory

Text: Suzana Mont’Alverne

Graphics: Iza Ax

THE growing number of flu cases in Ceará and in the country have been of concern, especially after multiple episodes related to the H3N2 subtype influenza A virus. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, which is not over, and the similarity of symptoms between this and the flu, doubts about how to prevent and treat in both situations have arisen more frequently.

The consultant in Infectology at the School of Public Health Paulo Marcelo Martins Rodrigues (ESP/CE), Keny Colares, explains that the flu virus subtype is not more aggressive than the others. “The disease is the same, however, we are less protected, as we spent two years with a low occurrence of flu. During this period, we were protecting ourselves against Covid-19, using masks and other measures that also protected us from the flu. The recent relaxation of prevention measures has left us even more vulnerable”, points out the infectious disease specialist. Added to this is the low vaccination coverage against influenza in the state, the lowest in more than two decades. The increase in flu cases amidst the pandemic caused by another virus is an aggravating factor. The symptoms between the two diseases are similar, which can make diagnosis difficult. But some differences can be observed: a person with influenza has stronger symptoms on the first day, while coronavirus infection tends to manifest more insidiously and may become more intense at the end of the first week.

“The flu causes an overnight high fever, often associated with headache, body weakness, lack of appetite and respiratory symptoms such as a stuffy nose and a runny nose. And after about a week, the person is already better, without symptoms”, explains Colares. In some patients, especially when there are risk factors, the disease can worsen from the 3rd to the 5th day, and the most severe form of the disease can take place (severe acute respiratory syndrome, SARS).

Regarding Covid-19, fever and respiratory symptoms may set in more silently, tending to worsen at the end of the first week. The most severe manifestations of the disease usually appear at the beginning of the second week of symptoms. In view of the similarity in the manifestation of the diseases, it is recommended that the test be carried out as soon as possible to rule out the diagnosis of infection by the coronavirus. Influenza tests are less available, but at this epidemiological point, a diagnosis of flu can be made after the exclusion of Covid-19. See where to take the test for free.

Prevention

Diseases are transmitted by the respiratory route and preventive care is very similar.. “Whoever manages to protect himself from one, protects himself from the other”, emphasizes the consultant. Among the main guidelines are: avoid agglomeration; correctly use the mask, covering the nose and mouth; keep the rooms ventilated and isolate people who have any respiratory symptoms.

Vaccination is another key point and there is immunization for both. “At the beginning of vaccination against Covid-19, it was recommended to avoid the simultaneous application of the two vaccines, but this is no longer necessary. It is possible to have both vaccines on the same day without harming the person“, emphasizes the infectious disease specialist. For the application of vaccines, it is important to consult the city halls or the Health Departments.

Treatment

According to Keny Colares, treatment in cases of flu is simple. “With medication for fever, pain; clean the nose with saline to keep the airway clean; drink plenty of fluids; and rest. This usually solves the situation for most people”.

The use of other medications, he points out, is only recommended for people who have a higher risk of developing the strongest form of the disease (SRAG). “Older people, children (especially those under five), people who have chronic heart, lung, liver problems, in short, benefit from the medication, which is more effective in the first two days of symptoms” , informs.

The prescription of medications must always be evaluated by a health professional.. “It should only be used by people who have a higher risk of having the most serious disease”, he reinforces.