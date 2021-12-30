Flu in Colatina: medicine against the disease is out of stock in city pharmacies

It is a pandemic of COVID-19 on one side and H3N2 virus on the other. The fear of Colatinenses to acquire the new strain of the Influenza A flu made the stock of medicines to zero in the city’s pharmacies, where the forecast for returning to the shelves is only for next year, possibly only in mid-January.

The Portal de Notícias ES Fala called some of the main pharmacies in the city and they were all unanimous: there are no Tamiflu pills available for sale. Not even the generic version, more “cheap”, between R$ 250 and R$ 260, can be purchased. The box with the “original” medicine (containing 10 pills, 75 mg each) comes out no less than R$ 305, on average.

To put it in context, Tamiflu is an antiviral that acts to block the multiplication and actions of influenza viruses Influenza A and B. However, it is important to point out that the use of the drug is only valid upon presentation of a medical prescription. “Not really having it. There were many people who called or came in person to buy Tamiflu last week. We even don’t have the product in our stock”, said the attendant Gilberto de Almeida, who works at the Cathedral Pharmacy, downtown. He also explained that other remedies sought have been Benegrip, Coristin D and Vitamin C. Also according to Gilberto, in addition to the remedies used to combat flu symptoms, there has also been growth in the sale of thermometers. The forecast is for Tamiflu to be manufactured again after January 10, 2022, as the industry is in recess.

Even with the two current infections (Covid-19 and now the flu), many people stopped using the mask and are already living normality, even though this is not the attitude guided by the health authorities.

Espírito Santo has already registered cases of the variant, so it is worth warning that care is reinforced, especially at this time of year when there are many crowds due to the upcoming New Year celebration.