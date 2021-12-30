For Second Day In A Row, World Passes 1 Million Covid Cases In 24 Hours | World

On Tuesday (28), the world registered, for the second consecutive day, more than one million cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours. According to the “Our World in Data” platform, linked to the University of Oxford, 1.31 million new infections have been recorded across the globe.

The day before, almost 1.5 million cases had been registered on the platform – the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic. Despite the record, “Our World in Data” himself reminded that it is necessary to consider that many countries stopped registering cases between the 24th and 26th of December.

In addition, the platform reinforces that cases reported on a certain date do not necessarily show the number of new cases on that day, because of delays in notification. This means that the actual number of cases will likely be much higher than the number of confirmed cases., because of limited testing.

Covid’s case data have been compiled since January 2020. The first major spike was recorded on January 7 of this year, with nearly 900,000 cases in just one day. Three months later, in April, the 900,000 mark was exceeded three times. In December, with the omicron variant circulating, daily records began to approach a million:

January 7, 2021: 892.8 thousand

April 22, 2021: 902.6 thousand

April 23, 2021: 904.4 thousand

April 28, 2021: 905.8 thousand

December 23, 2021: 983.3 thousand

December 27, 2021: 1.49 million

December 28, 2021: 1.31 million

‘Tsunami’ of cases, says WHO

2 of 2 Healthcare professionals wearing protective equipment prepare to collect specimens at a temporary coronavirus screening clinic in Seoul, South Korea, this Wednesday (29). — Photo: Lee Jin-man/AP Health professionals wearing protective equipment prepare to collect samples at a temporary coronavirus screening clinic in Seoul, South Korea, this Wednesday (29). — Photo: Lee Jin-man/AP

The World Health Organization (WHO) alerted again, this Wednesday (29), to the worldwide increase in new infections; the organisation’s director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called the situation a “tsunami of cases”.’

On Tuesday (28), for example, the country with the highest number of new cases registered, according to “Our World in Data”, was again the United States, with 377,014 infections, about 29% of the daily total. The country’s daily average of cases broke a new record.

In second place with the highest number of new cases came France, with almost 180,000 new infections (equivalent to 14% of the world total) and the United Kingdom, with almost 129,000 new cases, about 10% of the global sum.

It’s important to remember, however, that countries like the UK are among the top testers in the world – so it’s possible that there are even more unscreened cases elsewhere.

Countries strengthen measures against omicron

China extends confinement and India approves emergency pill use against disease

In Germany, group meetings have a maximum limit of 10 people vaccinated or recovered from the disease. Large cultural and sporting events must take place without an audience.

In France, the current health passport must be replaced by the vaccination passport. The country has also decided that it will make working at home mandatory for at least three days a week.

New restrictions take effect in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have enacted new restrictions that include a limit on the total number of people dating, pub operation and social distance. Meanwhile, in England, the government is awaiting more evidence on whether the health service can cope with the high rates of infection.

In the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s highest authority on infectious diseases, urged people to avoid New Year’s gatherings, to slow the spike in cases caused by omicrons.