Fortnite is down for Epic to investigate issues

Epic Games, through the “Fortnite Status Brazil” account, revealed that Fortnite is temporarily down to solve problems with login, match pairing and other services.

Through Twitter, the publisher will inform players as soon as they have a solution to reactivate the servers.

Fortnite is temporarily unavailable and players will not be able to log in while we investigate an issue. We’ll bring you more information as soon as we have a solution to bring the services back online. pic.twitter.com/sSQROva6xc — Fortnite Status Brazil (@FNStatusBR) December 29, 2021

In the comments of the publication, players criticized the company because of the servers, which are considered “bad” for the size of the battle royale’s popularity. In addition, other users complained about the delay in solving the problems.

“Iannzits”, content producer for Fortnite, revealed on his Twitter that the title came online again. However, this happened with the services still unstable and there was no point in waiting, as the matches did not start. The best thing is to wait for the official announcement from Epic Games after the whole situation is resolved.

We’re back to the first season… The servers came back online a few minutes ago, however unstable and with queues that it is NO use waiting until the end. — iannzits ❄️ (@iannzits) December 29, 2021

The battle royale is currently in Season 1 of Chapter 3, with a Battle Pass comprised of Spider-Man and The Rock as the “Foundation”. After the beginning of the new phase of the game, the channel “ElAnalistaDeBits” made a graphical comparison between all platforms — revealing a big difference between the old and new consoles.

