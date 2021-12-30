Fortnite is down this Wednesday (29)

The game Fortnite is off the air this Wednesday afternoon (28). On all platforms, it is not possible to open the game or start a game. The problem has already been recognized by Epic Games, the title’s developer, which promises to solve the incident as soon as possible.

On Twitter, the studio said: “we are investigating login, matchmaking [quando o jogo encontra outras pessoas para formar uma partida] and other problems. We will update them when issues are resolved.”

Epic Games also published the following statement:

“Fortnite is currently unavailable, and players will not be able to login while we investigate an issue. We’ll give you more information when we have a solution for getting the services back online.”

Fortnite is currently unavailable and players are unable to log in while we investigate an issue. We’ll provide more info when we have a solution to bring services back online. pic.twitter.com/B3wXvu5SL6 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 29, 2021

On the computer, through Epic Games Launcher, the system displays error code LS-0016, stating that the game is currently unavailable and that it is to try to open it again later.

Fortnite doesn’t even open on the computer (Screenshot: Felipe Goldenboy/Canaltech)

On the PlayStation 5, for example, the user can even open the game, but is faced with a queue of a few minutes, until being informed that “the servers are not responding”.

Wait seated: when the timer ends, a message warns that the servers are not responding (Screenshot: Felipe Goldenboy/Canaltech)

Epic Games Store and Rocket League are also unstable

It’s not just Fortnite which has problems at the moment. The Epic Games Store, the company’s digital game store, and the game Rocket League they also have instabilities.

On the store’s official Twitter account, they stated that they are “investigating issues with downloading, installing and launching games in their library. We will update it when the issue is resolved.”

We are investigating issues with downloading, installing and launching games in your Library. We will update you when the issue is resolved. — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) December 29, 2021

Titles purchased at Epic Games can only be opened through the app, not the traditional Windows Start Menu, for example. Despite that, we still haven’t noticed problems opening games other than Fortnite.

Already Rocket League, which has been part of Epic Games’ umbrella since 2019, when the company bought the developer Psyonix, is also experiencing instabilities in login and some other services. the mobile game Rocket League Sideswipe, however, is working normally.

Rocket League car game is having problems logging in and some other services (Photo: Disclosure/Psyonix)

Epic Games has yet to explain the reasons for the instabilities in Fortnite, in Rocket League and on the Epic Games Store. As more information is released, we will update the news.

Source: Epic Games Public Status