Francisco: today’s migration is a social scandal for humanity

At the General Audience on Wednesday, the Pope invited to pray “for all migrants, all those who are persecuted and all those who are victims of adverse circumstances, whether political, historical, or personal.”

Mariangela Jaguraba – Vatican News

“Saint Joseph, a persecuted and courageous migrant” was the theme of the catechesis of Pope Francis at the General Audience this Wednesday (29/12).

The Nazareth family had to flee to Egypt, “experiencing in the first person the precariousness, fear and pain of having to leave their homeland”. Francis underlined that “even today many of our brothers and sisters are forced to live the same injustice and suffering. The cause is almost always the arrogance and violence of the powerful. This also happened to Jesus”.

Through the Three Kings, King Herod learns of the birth of the “King of the Jews,” and the news disturbs him. “He feels insecure, threatened in his power” and orders “to kill all the children of Bethlehem up to two years old. It was the time when, according to the calculation of the Magi, Jesus would have been born”. Meanwhile, an angel commands Joseph: “Rise, take the child and his mother, and flee to Egypt; stay there until I let you know, because Herod is going to look for the boy to kill him». “Let’s think of the many people who feel this inspiration within themselves today: Let’s flee! Let’s flee because there is danger here,” the Pope said.

Herod is the symbol of many tyrants of yesterday and today

“The flight of the Holy Family to Egypt saves Jesus, but unfortunately it does not prevent Herod from carrying out his massacre. Thus, we are faced with two opposing personalities: on the one hand, Herod with his ferocity and, on the other, Joseph with his care and courage. Herod wants to defend his power, his own skin, with merciless cruelty, as the executions of one of his wives, some of his children and hundreds of opponents attest. He was a cruel man. To solve the problems there was only one recipe, to kill”, said the Pope, adding:

He is the symbol of many tyrants of yesterday and today, and for those tyrants people don’t count, power counts. If they need power space, they kill people. This happens today. We don’t need to go back to ancient history. This happens today. It is the man who becomes the “wolf” to other men. History is full of personalities who, living at the mercy of their fears, seek to overcome them, exercising power in a despotic way and practicing inhumane acts of violence. But we must not think that we will only live in Herod’s perspective if we become tyrants; in reality, it is an attitude that we can all fall into, whenever we try to chase away our fears with arrogance, even if it is only verbal or made up of small abuses committed to mortify those on our side. We too have in our hearts the possibility of being little Herods.

Courage is synonymous with strength

Next, the Pope underlined that “Joseph is the opposite of Herod: in the first place, he is “a just man”. Herod is a dictator. Furthermore, he is courageous in carrying out the Angel’s order. he had to face during the long and dangerous journey, and the difficulties required to stay in a foreign country. His courage also stands out on his return when, reassured by the Angel, he overcomes his understandable fears, settling down with Mary and Jesus in Nazareth”.

Herod and Joseph are two opposing characters who reflect the two faces of humanity as always. It is commonplace wrong to regard courage as the hero’s exclusive virtue. In reality, every person’s daily life requires courage. It is not possible to live without the courage to face the difficulties of each day. In all times and cultures we find courageous men and women who, in order to be consistent with their beliefs, have overcome all kinds of difficulties, enduring injustice, condemnation and even death. Courage is synonymous with strength which, with justice, prudence and temperance, is part of the group of human virtues called “cardinals”.

Seeing today’s migrants in Jesus

“The lesson that Joseph leaves us today is the following: life always presents us with adversity, in front of which we can also feel threatened, frightened, but it is not by showing the worst of us, as Herod does, that we can overcome certain moments, but acting like Joseph, who reacts to fear with the courage of trust in God’s Providence,” the Pope said.

Let us pray today for all migrants, all those who are persecuted and all those who are victims of adverse circumstances, whether political, historical or personal. Let’s think about the many victims of wars, who want to flee their homeland but cannot. Let’s think about the migrants who start the road to be free and many end up on the street or at sea. Let’s think of Jesus in the arms of Joseph and Mary on the run and let’s see in him each of today’s migrants. Today’s migration is a reality that we cannot turn a blind eye to. It is a social scandal for humanity.