‘Free hate, only saw a trans woman handing the cap to her fiance’, says transphobia victim during military ceremony

Considered the first renowned trans fitness athlete in Brazil and five times champion of the muse fitness award, Thaynna Dantas, 33 years old, was responsible for opening the doors of bodybuilding for transsexuals in the country. Such success in the modality requires special dedication with hard training at the gym, but at the beginning of the month, the resident of Natal (RN) spent two weeks without working out, avoiding going out on the street, out of fear. All because of the transphobic attacks she suffered after attending the military graduation of her fiance, Lucca Michelazzo, at the Infantry Sergeants School (ESA), in a case reported by GLOBO on Tuesday.





– I’m scared to leave the house and very shaken, because I’ve never suffered such a direct and hateful attack – says Dantas, who filed a police report on December 10, after discovering aggressive audios, in which a man calls her a “fucking traveco” and questions the training of the sergeants at ESA when commenting on a photo of the athlete handing a cap to her fiance during graduation earlier this month. – It was a gratuitous hate, just because he saw a trans handing a cap to her fiance. Trans people already walk in the street looking around, backwards, afraid since an early age. We notice the looks from afar. Now I’m scared, I’m scared to go to the gym, the way this guy sent the audio I don’t know what he would do if he saw me in person.

Currently with 450,000 followers on Instagram – 20,000 more than it boasted before reporting the attacks – Dantas says he’s been getting a lot of support from his audience. Even through messages received on the social network, he says he was able to identify the author of the audio, who would be a sergeant. In addition to the audio, Thaynna Dantas recorded, at the police station, that her nudes were leaked in whatsapp groups, accompanied by prints and other transphobic comments. The offenses started in January of this year, but she preferred to wait for her fiance’s graduation before going to the police, in order to preserve him during the course at ESA. After the ceremony, the attacks intensified.

– My fiance was already targeted, because they knew he was dating a trans. Can you imagine what he didn’t go through in the Army, but chose not to tell me? I’ve heard, over the phone, jokes like “you like traveco”. My fiance knew this could happen, and I told him to have a lot of mind. At graduation, one of the sergeants said that he was the student who had the best psychology, for being able to withstand all of this – he explained.

Thaynna Dantas and her fiance Lucca Michelazzo at the graduation ball at the Infantry Sergeants School (ESA) Photo: Personal Archive

During the ceremony and the prom, Dantas said that she had no problems, with the exception of one situation in which a young man was staring at her, in the middle of the party, and making comments. The curious looks, he says, were expected, even for his physical type of bodybuilder. Therefore, she insisted on adopting the suggested outfit, with a long, well-covered dress, despite other guests having abused the low-cut and short pieces, which she believes would not be accepted if it were her choice of clothing.

But the balance of the event, so far, was positive, as the athlete explained that her fiance received congratulatory comments from other colleagues, including people congratulating him for his courage and positioning.

– They must have realized that I was just like any other. We broke the prejudice of people inside. Many people in the military world are not agreeing with the audio, because they saw that we are a normal couple, it doesn’t have to be different. We have the right to enter anywhere.

Regarding the author of the audio, Dantas says he would like to understand “why he did this, out of the blue” and demands that the police identify the boy. The case was registered at the police station as an injury, and she says she has not yet been sought out and is unaware of the progress of the investigations, even after having delivered prints from the internet, audios and photos. Wanted, the Civil Police of Rio Grande do Norte did not return.

Meanwhile, the athlete, who reveals that she has undergone psychological treatments for anxiety in the past, says she will continue to fight prejudice, so that future generations do not suffer like her. Evangelica, the daughter of a pastor – without ever having suffered problems in church, she says – and a fan of Roberta Close, Thaynna Dantas wants to leave a legacy beyond bodybuilding.

– Everything I’m doing today, struggling, is for the future generation. Because what is happening to me today can serve as an example further ahead.