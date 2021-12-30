From buggy games to cloud games: remember the events of 2021 | Games

Also, we had a ban on NFT games on Steam and the decision to host them through the Epic Games Store. It is also worth mentioning the unexpected victory of the cooperative game It Takes Two at The Game Awards 2021. See below for more details of these and other events that marked the gaming world in 2021.

🎮 Elden Ring gets 2022 release date and gameplay trailer

Since its release on PC, League of Legends (LOL) has become one of the biggest phenomenons in the gaming industry and one of the most popular MOBAs in the world. However, the Riot Games title was only available on computers, which was “resolved” with the arrival of League of Legends: Wild Rift, a version of LOL Mobile for Android and iPhone (iOS).

The game was released simultaneously in Brazil and the United States after a series of delays, and brought some exclusive events, such as the “Academy”, which teaches the game’s basic mechanics, and the “Wild Welcome”, which allowed you to unlock content at your own pace. accelerated.

This has been a year full of cameos for Fortnite, starting with footballer Neymar, who was the first athlete to become playable in the game with a super powerful special form. Among other unexpected appearances, players had Ryu and Chun-Li from Street Fighter, a Chapolin Colorado skin to celebrate 51 years of the hero and characters from Japanese animation Naruto, among them the protagonist, Sasuke, Sakura and Kakashi. On December 4, Fortnite wrapped up its chapter 2 and kicked off its chapter 3 with more special guests, including The Rock as The Foundation and the arrival of Spider-Man.

Elden Ring getting release date

One of the most anticipated games in the gaming world is Elden Ring, a new action, adventure and RPG game. The title is produced by From Software director Hidetaka Miyazaki, known for creating series such as Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and also featuring Game of Thrones writer George RR Martin.

Players can expect a high level of challenge in the game, facing bosses and even common enemies that will end the journey several times, until they manage to defeat them. After a long period with little news and concerns about a possible cancellation, Bandai Namco has announced that the game will be released on February 25, 2022.

Nintendo’s biggest surprise at the E3 2021 game fair was the announcement of a new game in the series, Metroid Dread for the Nintendo Switch, after 19 years without a new series history. The game was released on October 8 and brought back the classic side gameplay of the series, but with visuals made in 3D and ideas that were even projected on the Nintendo DS. The game also ended the franchise’s “Metroid” saga, which can now go on to new adventures without the alien creatures.

Valve’s entry into the handheld business came as a big surprise in 2021 with the Steam Deck announcement. The product consists of a PC gamer with a look that resembles the Nintendo Switch and lets you play almost the entire library of games on the Steam digital store from anywhere. Despite the similarity to Nintendo’s console, the new notebook brings much more power, with a custom processor and graphics card based on the AMD Zen 2 chip.

The published prices start at US$ 399 (around R$ 2,288, excluding taxes). Unfortunately, the notebook, which was due to arrive as early as 2021, had a confirmed delay to 2022 due to a shortage of chips related to increased demand for electronics during the pandemic.

eFootball 2022 and GTA Trilogy full of bugs

Some games expected in 2021 turned out to be big disappointments. Konami’s eFootball 2022, for example, formerly known as PES 2022, underwent a drastic change to become a free game on consoles and smartphones, but suffered from many bugs and negative repercussions from the demonstrated changes. In addition, an update scheduled for November was only for next year, leaving only the original version, almost a demo, available to play.

Rockstar Games, known for high quality titles like GTA 5, had an equally difficult launch with GTA Trilogy. The compilation was supposed to feature remastered and “definitive” versions of Grand Theft Auto 3, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas, but it frustrated players by presenting a large amount of bugs and bugs that made the remasters worse than the originals in some points.

The arrival of the Xbox cloud gaming system in Brazil this year was a big surprise, as the country is constantly left out of the plans for such services, such as PlayStation Now and Google Stadia. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can play Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and the original Xbox games on their PCs and smartphones for R$44.99 per month. All this over the Internet, without having to install games or have powerful specs available.

The game is uploaded from Microsoft’s servers, as if the user were watching a video, with virtually no lag in the controls. It is currently also possible to play releases such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 through the service.

Netflix Announces Gaming Service

A new company that entered the gaming market in 2021 was Netflix, a well-known movie and series streaming service. Subscribers to the service in November won the right to download some games to their Android smartphones and iPhone (iOS) at no extra cost.

Among them are titles based on one of the platform’s main series: Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game. Other names are Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story, Asphalt Xtreme, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, Teeter Up, and more.

The shortage of electronic chips that delayed the arrival of the Steam Deck has also been a problem for the manufacture of current generation consoles that are already on the market. Devices like the PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X have had setbacks, while the Xbox Series S appears to have been less affected.

Both Sony and Microsoft representatives have already stated that the situation is likely to continue into 2022. In addition, console production is unlikely to catch up with demand next year. In some cases, like the PS5, the few units that make it to stores have also been bought by bots and then resold at higher prices.

Matrix The Experience impressing with its looks

During The Game Awards 2021, producer Epic Games released a free game called “The Matrix Awakens: an Unreal Engine 5 Experience” for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, based on the movie Matrix Resurrections. It is a small technical demonstration game that brings a playable excerpt and lets you visit an entire city created with new graphics tools from Unreal Engine 5. The title impresses with a new graphical level that could become the standard for consoles of the new generation.

