Funk on a speedboat, games at the Mega and jet ski ride: in the midst of the Bahia tragedy, see what Bolsonaro has been doing on his break

RIO — In the last days of the year, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had few official commitments and spent most of his time traveling to the coast. The agent must spend New Year’s Eve in São Francisco do Sul, Santa Catarina, which earned him criticism for not having suspended his day off to monitor the situation in Bahia, hit by heavy rains that caused 21 deaths and affected more than 471,000 people. Instead, Bolsonaro took jet ski and motorbike rides, cut his hair and played at Mega da Virada.

The president’s last official appointment was on December 24, Christmas Eve. On the day, he met with the governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (DEM), and parliamentarians from Goiás to sign the state’s adhesion to the Tax Recovery Regime. Two days later, this Monday, Bolsonaro traveled to Santa Catarina.

Before that, the president was in Guarulhos, on the coast of São Paulo, between the 17th and the 23rd. During his stay, he had agendas made by videoconference with ministers Rogério Marinho, Regional Development, and Anderson Torres, Justice, in addition to three telephone meetings with the deputy chief of legal affairs of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Pedro Cesar Sousa, carried out by telephone.

Bolsonaro cuts hair in a barbershop on the coast of Santa Catarina Photo: Reproduction

The conversations he had with the two ministers, however, took place at the same time that Bolsonaro was riding a jet ski with his daughter Laura. He went to Praia Grande, a neighboring town, where he talked with some supporters in the sand. Afterwards, the president went to Forte de Itaipu to have lunch, as reported by the “G1”. According to the official agenda of the Presidency, the meeting with Marinho and Torres took place, respectively, at 11:00 and 12:00 and lasted about 15 minutes each. Then, at 1:30 pm, he called Cesar Sousa.

On the same day, the president went to a lottery to bet on Mega da Virada. He was accompanied by the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, and by former minister Ricardo Salles.

In Baixada Santista, Bolsonaro rode a motorcycle, ate pastries and participated in an evangelical service as soon as he arrived in Guarujá. He also danced sexist funk on a speedboat alongside supporters.

In Santa Catarina, the president arrived on the coast on the 27th, when the floods in Bahia had already left 20 dead and 430 thousand people affected. Since Monday, Bolsonaro made a new game at Mega da Virada, cut his hair, rode a jet ski and a motorcycle.

A ausência de Bolsonaro na tragédia baiana lhe rendeu duras críticas e fez com que a hashtag #BolsonaroVagabundo ficasse entre os principais assuntos do Twitter por dois dias seguidos. The dissatisfaction intensified after the president told the ND Mais website that he hoped “not to have to return before” the end of his day off. The statement was given while greeting supporters in Praia do Forte.

Allies and supporters of the president reacted on the networks, stating that he had already visited the state at the beginning of the month, when the first rains took place in Bahia. Bolsonaro also issued a provisional measure (MP) releasing R$ 200 million for roads affected by rain in Bahia and four other states.

When Bolsonaro went to Bahia, on the 12th of this month, 70 thousand people had been affected by the floods. The extent of the damage caused by the storm is now, however, greater. This time, the president sent ministers to represent him in the state. They were Rogério Marinho, João Roma, from Citizenship, and Marcelo Queiroga, from Saúde.

This Wednesday, in an agenda in Rio de Janeiro, minister Marinho defended Bolsonaro. When asked if the president should not have gone to Bahia now, he replied:

— The president went to Bahia on December 12th, as soon as things started to happen there. And when he went, he was criticized because he went to Bahia. The president sent the ministers and was criticized because he sent the ministers. I think if the president finds a cure for cancer, he’s going to be criticized because he found a cure for cancer.