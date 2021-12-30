Gabriel’s salary frightens and negotiations with Arabs get stuck

Gabriel’s high salary becomes a problem for Corinthians, which should not renew with the athlete

The salary of steering wheel Gabriel, from the Corinthians, scared the directors of Al Taawon, who were interested in hiring the player. THE Sports Gazette revealed the Saudi Arabian club’s desire to have the athlete, but the Arabs’ intention to make a proposal, according to the report, lost strength after the player’s representatives revealed how much Gabriel earns per month.

At Corinthians, Gabriel’s salary is also the main reason for the club not being interested in renewing the bond.

The shirt 5 has a contract only until December 2022. This means that he will be able to sign a pre-contract with any other team from June this year to leave for free at the end of the contract.

Therefore, getting a good deal in the January transfer window is the option interpreted as “ideal” within the helm. Otherwise, 2022 should be the athlete’s last season by alvinegro.

Volante Gabriel during Corinthians activity at the Joaquim Grava Training Center Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians Agency

The midfielder is 29 years old and has 50% of the economic rights linked to the Parque São Jorge team. Corinthians paid BRL 7 million for this slice in 2017, when it took Gabriel away from palm trees.

In August 2019, the steering wheel even traveled to Saudi Arabia. At the time, the proposal was from Al-Hilal, which would pay 6 million euros (R$ 25.3 million) in the transaction, but ended up giving up on the contract at the last minute.