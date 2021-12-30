Galaxy S20 FE 5G gets update with One UI 4.0 and Android 12 stable

Update (12/29/21) – JB

Samsung has managed to accelerate its schedule of updates and released, this Wednesday (29), the Android 12 together with One UI 4.0 for Galaxy S20 FE 5G. The novelty is being distributed initially in Switzerland. In addition, another detail that deserves to be mentioned is that only the 5G version of the smartphone won the update. In other words, the SM-G781B model that is not officially sold in Brazil. Anyway, the device receives the compilation number G781BXXU4DUL9 with all the Android 12 improvements and One UI 4.0 interface news. For now, there is still no software release for the S20 FE 4G and Snapdragon 4G models, but that should change soon. Yesterday (28), the entire Galaxy S20, Note 20 and Z Fold 2 lineup began to be updated in Switzerland.





Update (12/28/2021) – HA

Galaxy S20, Note 20 and Z Fold 2 start receiving Android 12 update with One UI 4

Days after we heard a hint that Android 12 under One UI 4 was about to hit new devices after landing on major flagships from Samsung — and which was resumed on Monday — now the company begins to release the system update for the Galaxy S20, Note 20 and Galaxy Z Fold 2 line. The new stable system update for the Galaxy S20 series is currently available for users in the region called AUT — Samsung’s internal code for Switzerland. The new firmware, with the number G98xxXXSCEUL7, is intended for the global variant of the Exynos technology phone and carries the December 2021 security patches.





Likewise, the Galaxy Note 20 lineup started to receive the stable One UI 4 with the patch version N98xxXXS3EULF, also in Switzerland. Like the last beta release, the stable release features the December 2021 security package. While the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s One UI 4 beta version was limited to South Korea only, the first stable update aired today in some European countries. The firmware version F916BXXS2FULE com also carries the December 2021 security package. Samsung is expected to release the update in other markets in the coming weeks, but so far the company hasn’t released any official information about it.

And so, have you already received any notifications? The mentioned updates are being released in batches, so they should reach users bit by bit. If you want to check, you can go to settings menu > Software Update and check if there are any packages to be downloaded.

Original text (12/24/2021)

In October, Samsung’s biggest Android 12-based update, One UI 4.0, was officially announced. Earlier this month, the first to receive it were the Samsung Galaxy S21 line, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3.





However, Galaxy S20 series users will also be able to enjoy a stable version of UI 4.0 soon, based on a Samsung manager post. He says the company is getting ready to release the official version of Android 12 and One UI 4.0 for the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra 5g.

No new beta versions will make it to the devices, which indicates that the stable version is very close to release. The update should come out in January along with other series, such as the S10, Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip, Note 10 and Note 20.

Due to the problems in distributing the update for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 that Samsung had when releasing the new version of Android 12 and One UI 4.0, it’s better to be patient.

Like any new version of an operating system, it’s good to be cautious before rushing to download it. Cellphone manufacturers often release a bug fix update before it is considered stable. No matter how many tests engineers do and betas, the problems are only more evident in a global release.

