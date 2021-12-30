Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Design comparison shows phones side by side

Raju Singh

We’ve already seen some renderings showing the Galaxy S22 series models, but today the Leaker Ice Universe has published images that they say show mockups, which are non-functional Galaxy S22 models, but faithfully represent the full-scale design of this phone to the side of the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

In the screenshots we can see that the Galaxy S22 must be smaller than the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is understandable, after all the Galaxy S22 must have a 6.06-inch AMOLED screen, while the iPhone has 6.7 inches. Thus, we can assume that only the Galaxy S22 Ultra with 6.8″ should have dimensions comparable to Apple’s top-of-the-line.

The images below still show that the Galaxy S22 should be thinner than the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Although the measurements have not been released, the Apple smartphone is 7.65 mm thick, which can be explained by the difference in capacity. battery, after all the iPhone 13 Pro Max has 4,352 mAh, while the S22 must have 3,700 mAh.

Finally, it’s interesting to note that the Galaxy S22 should have slightly curved sides, which should certainly contribute to the device’s ergonomics when holding it, although many prefer a device with straight edges like the iPhone.

The Galaxy S22 series is expected to be announced in February 2022 at a Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, with sales starting days later in the same month.

