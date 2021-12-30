Game sales site shows Ghost of Tsushima for Steam dated February

Data hits with previous leak coming from GeForce Now

THE Sony continues with its plans to release its exclusive PlayStation games on PC. God of War and Uncharted: Legacy Collection of Thieves are next to come and it seems that Ghost of Tsushima has a date set as well. February 7th is the release date for Sucker Punch’s PC title, according to Instant Gaming.

The site, which sells game keys for a variety of different platforms on PC as well as consoles, showcases Ghost of Tsushima for PlayStation 5 and PC. The site lists the release for February 7th and the date is in line with another rumor from months ago. When the games leaked from NVIDIA’s GeForce Now streaming service, the Sucker Punch game was listed for February 8th.

The revelation of Ghost of Tsushima on Instant Gaming was (almost) certain to be a mistake, but the site hasn’t taken it down yet (until the news was published). If you Google “Ghost of Tsushima Steam”, the third result takes you to the page with the game listed for Valve’s platform.

In the middle of the year, Sony started selling a version of Ghost of Tsushima without the label “Only on PlayStation (PlayStation only) and the same happened with Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone, both already available for PC. That may not mean a lot, as PlayStation 5 only titles like Demon’s Souls Remake, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Returnal also don’t have the seal on their cases, but are still PS5 exclusives.



Until the releases of Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone, as well as the announcement of God of War (and Uncharted) for PC, it was estimated that Sony was considering a period of about three years between the launch of the PlayStation game until its arrival on the PC. If this information about Ghost of Tsushima for PC on February 7th is real, the theory would fall apart.

Hermen Hulst, head of the PlayStation Studios division, said in an interview in June that “PlayStation will still remain the best place to play PlayStation Studios titles at launch.” “We value PC gamers and will continue to look for the right time to release each game,” said Hulst.

