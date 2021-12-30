Garena Free Fire: the weekly schedule from December 29th to January 4th

Garena makes official the start of the last weekly schedule of 2021 for Free Fire. All content will be available in the popular battle royale for iOS and Android mobile devices from December 29th to January 4th.

In addition to rewarding a list of free daily codes with great rewards for her fans, Garena brings us this weekly schedule that arrives full of spectacular news.



So there’s no reason not to log in to your account and unlock the awesome rewards that are out there for you at the end of the year.

All content featured in the Free Fire weekly schedule The activities will be: Wednesday, December 29, 2021 – Lucky Roulette.

Thursday, December 30, 2021 – Super roulette.

Friday, December 31, 2021 – The Apocalypse and Special Bonus returns.

Saturday January 1, 2022 – Luck Royale Discount, Elite Pass Launch and Don Cuack Discount.

Monday, January 3, 2022 – Magic Roulette: Winter Soldier.

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 – Royal Diamond and Emote Refill. As you can see, lucky roulette is the first announced event, which comes with six room cards. Likewise, Battle Royale players for iOS and Android devices will be able to enjoy a special bonus on December 31st, the last day of the year.

Free Fire Codes Today, December 29 These Free Fire promo codes can only be redeemed today, December 29th. Therefore, we recommend using your smartphone, tablet or computer to claim them all. RRQ3SSJTN9UK

FF11WFNPP956

96Y4CNBZGV35

Q4QU4GQGE5KD

TFF9VNU6UD9J

