Garena Free Fire: the weekly schedule from December 29th to January 4th
Abhishek Pratap 1 min ago
Garena makes official the start of the last weekly schedule of 2021 for Free Fire. All content will be available in the popular battle royale for iOS and Android mobile devices from December 29th to January 4th.
In addition to rewarding a list of free daily codes with great rewards for her fans, Garena brings us this weekly schedule that arrives full of spectacular news.
So there’s no reason not to log in to your account and unlock the awesome rewards that are out there for you at the end of the year.