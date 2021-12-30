Gay, nephew of Malafaia and son of singer Eyshila joins adult content platform after nude photo repercussion

With the repercussion after posting a nude photo, Lucas Santos, son of gospel singer and pastor Eyshila and nephew of pastor Silas Malafaia, joined an adult content platform. Fans can have access to hot pictures of the guy by subscription. Lucas, who is gay and usually posts records mounted as a drag queen, has even released the profile to fans.

Living outside Brazil, he had considered the possibility and asked more than 170,000 followers, who follow him on social networks. In the poll, he posted an image in which he appears from behind, in front of a mirror, with his butt exposed.

Born and raised in a religious cradle, the boy received several criticisms for his attitude. On the other hand, it gained support from the followers. He then went ahead, created the page and already made hot content available to subscribers. It’s already billing, according to fans.

Image published by Lucas Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

mother spoke up

After the repercussion of the image of the naked boy, Eyshila spoke up. On his page, he shared a long text along with a picture of his son. “May the Lord keep you! May God keep your physical and mental integrity to live the purpose He has for your life. The world gets tired, sin wears out and sometimes even leaves sequelae. But I pray that God will keep you and keep you in a safe place until your eyes open and you see the greatness of what God has for you!”, says an excerpt of the message.

“May the Holy Spirit reveal to you the God that your parents could not present to you,” is another.

In addition to being Eyshila’s son, Lucas is Silas Malafaia’s nephew – his father, Odilon, is the pastor’s wife’s brother.

