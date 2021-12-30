Ghislaine Maxwell Convicted: How Prosecution Witnesses Confirm Sex Trafficking

Abhishek Pratap 42 seconds ago News Comments Off on Ghislaine Maxwell Convicted: How Prosecution Witnesses Confirm Sex Trafficking 0 Views

  • Nothing Tawfik
  • From BBC News in New York

Ghislaine Maxwell

Credit, Reuters

The first time I saw Ghislaine Maxwell, I followed her through the streets of New York from the door of her luxurious home asking questions about the horrific sex offence charges against her.

Almost a decade later, I saw her for perhaps the last time in court, where she could no longer escape the truth about her life with billionaire Jeffrey Epstein convicted of sexual abuse, who died in 2019.

The case against socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is one of the highest convictions of a high-ranking woman for running a sex trafficking ring, including minors.

Most importantly, it’s a resounding victory for more than 100 plaintiffs who have struggled for more than a decade to get Epstein and his cronies to formally respond to the allegations.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

MSC Splendida with New Year’s Eve scheduled for RJ returns in a hurry to the Port of Santos after the Covid-19 outbreak | sea ​​port

MSC Splendida changed the initial itinerary and docked in a hurry, this Thursday (30), at …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved