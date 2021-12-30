Ghislaine Maxwell Convicted: How Prosecution Witnesses Confirm Sex Trafficking

Nothing Tawfik

From BBC News in New York

3 hours ago

Credit, Reuters

The first time I saw Ghislaine Maxwell, I followed her through the streets of New York from the door of her luxurious home asking questions about the horrific sex offence charges against her.

Almost a decade later, I saw her for perhaps the last time in court, where she could no longer escape the truth about her life with billionaire Jeffrey Epstein convicted of sexual abuse, who died in 2019.

The case against socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is one of the highest convictions of a high-ranking woman for running a sex trafficking ring, including minors.

Most importantly, it’s a resounding victory for more than 100 plaintiffs who have struggled for more than a decade to get Epstein and his cronies to formally respond to the allegations.

After a month of trial, a jury of 12 people reached the verdict after five days of deliberation.

The 60-year-old daughter of a British media baron, Maxwell was found guilty on 5 of the 6 counts she received, including the most serious charge, that of sex trafficking of minors for sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein.

This means that the British socialite could spend the rest of her life behind bars. But the date for Maxwell’s sentence has yet to be set.

real nightmare

There were several impactful moments inside the packed courtroom in New York, where the prosecution kept the case simple to avoid overloading the jurors.

The aim was to show that Maxwell was Epstein’s partner in crime, a sexual predator whose modus operandi it was clearly illustrated by the experience of four victims.

The prosecution’s speech to the jurors began with 13 words that sounded like the beginning of a children’s book.

“I want to tell you the story of a young girl named Jane.”

But for these women there was no fairy tale. They describe scenes from a very real nightmare. And just how real he was became clear the next day when Jane arrived to testify.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2005 photo; according to the accusation, she had the role of attracting victims.

She testified that Maxwell and Epstein became close to her when she was 14, during a summer arts camp in 1994.

For the next two years, she said she was abused week in, week out by Epstein, sometimes with Maxwell’s input. The excerpt below was one of the main dialogues between the victim and the prosecution:

Question: How was Maxwell’s behavior during these incidents?

Reply: I would say it looked very casual, like it was… Like it was very normal, like it wasn’t a big deal.

Question: And when she behaved like that, how did you feel?

Reply: Well, that confused me because it didn’t feel normal to me. I had never seen or felt anything like it, and it was very embarrassing. You know, it’s all these mixed emotions. When you’re 14, you have no idea what’s going on.

The other accusers gave similar testimony.

One of the most emotional and harrowing was given by Carolyn, who testified only under her first name.

She appeared to be visibly destroyed by years of trauma and addiction to painkillers and cocaine. Carolyn was raped by her grandfather at age four, dropped out of school in seventh grade, and was virtually abandoned by her mother, who was addicted to psychoactive substances.

She told the court that she was one of Epstein’s best-known prosecutors, Virginia Roberts (now Virginia Giuffre), who first told her, when she was 14, that she could make money by massaging a wealthy friend of hers.

Carolyn met Ghislaine Maxwell when she went to Epstein’s mansion in 2001. Maxwell, the victim said, told Virginia to take the girl to the massage room and “show her what to do.” The prosecution told jurors that by that time Maxwell had set up a pyramid abuse scheme in which she no longer had to personally find more girls for Epstein.

Maxwell proceeded to award more money to those vulnerable girls who brought others into the sexual abuse scheme.

Carolyn was paid hundreds of dollars to “massage” Epstein on each of 100+ dates until she became “too old for him”. She then brought three friends into Epstein’s circle. Carolyn told jurors Maxwell told her he had “a great body for Epstein and his friends” before touching her breasts.

Teenage victims of the Epstein and Maxwell scheme often came from highly dysfunctional families, with cases of bankruptcy, substance abuse, and rape.

And even when that wasn’t the background, Maxwell and Epstein lured them with friendship, gifts, and promises to help their careers and their studies. That solicitation process, the prosecution asserted, was a key part of Maxwell’s handbook.

She used the excuse of massage to get girls to touch Epstein and normalize sexual contact. According to the accusers, Maxwell took the girls to their rooms where they would be molested and abused, and she was sometimes present to “make everything look normal and casual.”

Two other victims who testified in the process were already old enough to consent to the sexual act (under New York law, the minimum age is 17, for example), and so the jurors determined that the acts were not illegal.

Still, Kate (a pseudonym) and Annie Farmer (who used her full real name) helped cement the case against Maxwell by describing the modus operandi of enticing sexual victims.

While Maxwell was imprisoned, her family members complained about her treatment in prison, speaking of practices similar to torture.

But in court she was extremely active and excited in her defense, hugging her lawyers and blowing kisses to family members on the spot.

Maxwell carefully analyzed the evidence presented, looked witnesses in the eye, and frequently wrote notes to his lawyers commenting on the plaintiffs.

Credit, US Department of Justice Photo caption, Maxwell’s defense claimed she was unaware of the abuses committed by Epstein

Her defiant posture can be summed up when Judge Alison Nathan asked her if she would testify in her own defense. Instead of answering the judge with a simple yes or no, she rose and informed the court that there was “no need” to do so because the prosecution had not proved her case.

Defense attorneys, however, were far less sure. They called only nine witnesses in two days and reiterated that Maxwell was just a scapegoat.

Prosecutors cited bank records showing that she received $30 million (about R$170 million) from Epstein between 1999 and 2007 as evidence that she was motivated by money.

The defense’s strategy was heavily based on opening holes and contradictions in the process brought by prosecutors, who bear the burden of proving the allegations beyond any reasonable doubt.

The entire basis of the prosecution’s case (part of the indictment) rested on the credibility of the four plaintiffs, who described being abused by Epstein between 1994 and 2004. It is because their testimony was so convincing to the jurors that Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted.

Legal experts said attacking the memories and motivations of these women did not help the defendant.

“Ghislaine Maxwell had the disadvantage of having to explain this parade of girls who walked in and out of the house on a daily basis under her supervision,” Mark Epner, a former prosecutor, told the BBC. “She claimed she didn’t know any of this. And when the jurors concluded that she was a liar, they concluded that she was a predator.”

famous friends, and justice being done

One of the only physical evidence displayed in court was a green folding massage bed removed from Epstein’s Palm Beach property in 2005 during a police raid.

It was an attempt by the prosecution to almost recreate the crime scene right there, in the middle of the courtroom. A retired police officer testified that they also retrieved a box of sex toys.

A hard drive recovered during a separate FBI operation at Epstein’s New York mansion contained emails sent by Ghislaine Maxwell to a staff member in which she complains that the house manager, Juan Alessi, did not fix the massage creams. of Epstein.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Illustration of the moment the massage bed was displayed in court

This led the police to Alessi, who provided some of the most blunt and prohibited corroborating testimony for minors in the entire trial. The reporters covering the case had to quickly write notes to accompany their surprising revelations about the family.

He told the court that Epstein had three massages a day. When Alessi cleaned up after each one, he’d put the sex toys back where they belonged, in a basket in Ghislaine Maxwell’s closet, outside the master bedroom she shared with Epstein.

Alessi said that Epstein or Maxwell sometimes instructed him to get in touch and seek out young women for massages.

He remembers seeing two underage girls who looked to be 14 or 15, Jane and Virginia Roberts.

House rules, including a 59-page manual, Alessi said, mandated employees to be deaf, mute and blind, and prohibited them from making eye contact with Epstein.

“There was a culture of silence. This was intentional, the defendant’s design, because behind closed doors, the defendant and Epstein were committing heinous crimes,” said Assistant United States Attorney Lara Pomerantz.

Police raids on Epstein’s homes have also produced intimate photos that show the duo’s luxurious lifestyle and close connection.

In one photo, the couple are seen relaxing at Queen Elizabeth II’s Balmoral residence, when Prince Andrew (son of the Queen and accused by Virginia Giuffre of forced sex three times, something he denies) is said to have invited the couple to the estate. Scottish royal.

In another, Ghislaine Maxwell is on a private plane with Epstein, massaging her foot and rubbing it against her cleavage.

The incredible wealth on display of opulent properties in Palm Beach, New York and New Mexico only highlighted the vast power dynamics at play. The pair used their wealth to attract and make the girls feel indebted to them.

Several witnesses, including the four women, recalled how the pair listed the names of important friends, such as Bill Clinton, Donald Trump or Prince Andrew, and displayed photos of them alongside Pope John Paul II or Fidel Castro on their properties.

The accusers did not point out any wrongdoing on the part of famous friends of Epstein and Maxwell.

That these connections have not prevented Maxwell and Epstein’s justice and condemnation is a significant moment for people who often find themselves at the other end of the social scale.

“This sentencing verdict is immensely significant for victims of sexual abuse everywhere,” said Lisa Bloom, a lawyer for eight of Epstein’s victims.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, it doesn’t matter what kind of circle you travel in, it doesn’t matter how much money you have, it doesn’t matter how many years have passed since the sexual abuse. Justice is still possible.”