Giovanna Ewbank melts when doing a retrospective of the youngest, Zyan: ”I can’t take it”

Moderator Giovanna Ewbank explodes the cute meter when doing a retrospective of her son’s year with Bruno Gagliasso, the youngest Zyan

Giovanna Ewbank (35) filled your feed with love by publishing the youngest child’s record!

The presenter took advantage of the end of the year to make a retrospective of the little Zyan, fruit of her marriage to the actor Bruno Gagliasso (39).

On her Instagram feed, the owl mom drooled as she shared a cute video of the baby’s various moments, aged one and five months.

“The evolution of my BABY Z in these 12 months of 2021. I CAN’T CAN STAND IT!!!”, wrote the actress in the caption of the publication.

In the comments, fans praised the little one. “What a beautiful child”, praised one. “How huge he is”, highlighted another. “Oh, what a beautiful thing, cute moment”, said a third follower. “Do one more”, asked another admirer.

Giovanna Ewbank shows Christmas with the family

Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso shared lovely photos of the family Christmas party! The couple posed alongside their three children, auntie (8), Bless (7) and Zyan. “Our family wishes you all a Merry Christmas! May it be a year full of love and health for all of us!”, wrote the couple to celebrate the night.

