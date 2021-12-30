Girl aged 12 and over three die in a violent accident in Minas Gerais – Gerais

Images of the accident on the BR-365, in Montes Claros, are impressive, with puppets thrown to the ground (photo: Reproduction/Samu) A violent accident this Wednesday (29/12) on BR-365, in Montes Claros, killed four people, including a 12-year-old girl. Three vehicles, one of them with plates from Guaruj (SP) and the other two from Minas, were involved in a raid in the rural area of ​​the city of northern Minas Gerais.

The Fire Department reported that the vehicle in the state of São Paulo was a Corola, while a Fiat Strada had a Montes Claros license plate and the last car involved, a Fiat Uno, from Olhos D’gua, also in the northern region of the state of Minas Gerais.

The 12-year-old girl and a 52-year-old man were on the Corolla and died. The third occupant, a 41-year-old woman, was found trapped in the ironworks and rescued. “The military carried out the extrication of two wounded victims, who were later treated and sent to the hospital by teams from Samu”, informed, in a note, the Fire Department.

Cars were destroyed in the impact of the accident on BR-365, in Montes Claros (photo: Fire Department/Disclosure)

The Strada’s two occupants also died: an 18-year-old and a 50-year-old man. The latter was rescued alive, but he did not resist. “He had thoracic trauma and went into cardiopulmonary arrest. The victim was resuscitated, but he did not resist the injuries and also died”, explained Samu.

The service also informed that the 41-year-old woman, who was in Corola, was hospitalized in serious condition at Santa Casa de Montes Claros.

The four occupants of the Fiat Uno were not injured. “The location was under the care of the Federal Highway Police, which also appeared to support the incident,” concluded the Fire Department.