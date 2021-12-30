Globo commits faux pas and wrong hostess schedule for The Elimination · TV News

Globo committed a faux pas when it came to casting the new BBB presenter – A Eliminação, shown by Multishow. This Tuesday (28), the network informed that Camilla de Lucas would be the owner of the attraction. This Wednesday (29), however, it was confirmed that Ana Clara Lima will share command of the program with Bruno de Luca.

“In this edition, a new duo will head the BBB – A Eliminação. The attraction will have Ana Clara and Bruno de Luca as presenters,” said the Multishow advisor in a note sent to the press.

On Tuesday, Globoplay had stated that the BBB21 participant and digital presenter of Masked Singer Brasil would be on A Eliminação: “With a lot of humor, check out a weekly summary of what happened at Big Brother Brasil’s house and interviews with the eliminated. This year , with a presentation by Bruno de Luca and Camilla de Lucas”.

After a statement from Multishow, Camilla de Lucas carried out a series of posts on Twitter in a venting tone: “I remember that the worst phase of my life was in high school, when I was struggling to be accepted by the people in the room. When I started working with the internet, in 2017, did not understand how it had got into this, if since 2011 the acceptance of others was my greatest weakness”.

“Actually, I was only happy when I understood that the greatest acceptance of our life does not come here on Earth. Because the only person who truly loves us comes from above. Our happiness always comes from this! If you also deal with this in your family, in your work, know that you just have to be you always!”, said the influencer.

Shown on Wednesday nights, A Eliminação echoes the events of the most watched house in Brazil and surveys the eliminated of the week of the reality show. During BBB21, the program was led by Luca and Vivian Amorim. Because of her first child’s pregnancy, the presenter left the program.

BBB22 opens on January 17, with a performance by Tadeu Schmidt in place of Tiago Leifert. CAT BBB, the reality’s comedy, will also undergo changes and will be headed by Dani Calabresa, after Rafael Portugal’s departure.

Check out Camilla de Lucas’ tweets:

