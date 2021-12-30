Globo exchanges Camilla de Lucas for Ana Clara in a BBB22 program

After announcing Camilla de Lucas on Multishow’s A Eliminação program, Globo went back and selected Ana Clara Lima to command the attraction alongside Bruno de Luca in 2022. The information that the digital influencer would be in the attraction had been disclosed by the station itself in a statement sent to the press this Tuesday (28). Ana Clara will replace Viviam Amorim, runner-up at BBB17, who is pregnant with her first child. The exchange was confirmed by the Multishow press office on Wednesday (29).

Despite her new role at Globo, Ana Clara will continue in the presentation of RedeBBB, which receives the eliminated participant right after the broadcast of the program live on Globo. She took third place at BBB18 and now makes her debut at the head of the Multishow attraction alongside Bruno de Luca, a veteran of the format. Globo has not yet announced whether the BBB Duty, which was presented by Ana Clara in 2021 after Jornal Hoje, will be produced for the 2022 edition. to be aired on January 19, two days after the BBB22 premiere, which will feature Tadeu Schmidt’s debut in the presentation.

In addition to BBB – The Elimination, Multishow will broadcast the house’s live signal daily for 45 minutes, right after the program on Globo. Complementing the extended display, the channel will also have real-time flashes throughout the day. In the 2021 edition, Globo needed to set up a special operation because of the success of BBB21. In some regions of the country, the reality show ended a few minutes later on days of live editions to prevent Globoplay from being brought down due to the large number of hits, which was called the “burst effect” by the network.