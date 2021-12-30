Globo reporter commits faux pas by changing controversial term

André Coelho, GloboNews reporter (Instagram Reproduction)

André Coelho, GloboNews reporter, got confused during a report about the holiday shopping and ended up saying “anal” instead of “Christmas”. The scene is old, but it only started to go viral on social media a few days after the faux pas.

“Good afternoon to you, to everyone who follows you. We were talking about vaccination, it is the vaccination that is guaranteeing an anal… a Christmas, sorry, a livelier Christmas for Brazilian families,” he said, laughing and quickly correcting speech.

On social media, André laughed at the slip and joined the wave of social media buzz. “Hahaha, I closed the year becoming a meme! Good entries for everyone!”, he joked.

Confusion with competitor

Nathalia King, reporter for one of Rede Globo’s affiliates, she went through a climate when she was mistaken for a journalist from record. The confusion happened during a report about the year-end trips at the Porto Alegre bus station.

In a live entry, Nathalia was surprised by a woman waiting for her bus to arrive. “I thought you were from Record,” she snapped. Nathalia quickly skirted around the situation, laughing and wishing the audience a merry Christmas.

“Merry Christmas to everyone who is working too. RBS, Record, everyone… this is the energy here at the bus station, the people excited to spend the holidays with their family.”