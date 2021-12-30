Globo studies replacing Renata Vasconcellos in ‘Jornal Nacional’ | Television

In a year marked by several changes in its programming, in addition to a great dance of chairs in its team of presenters, both in entertainment and in journalism, Rede Globo begins to show signs that it will not stop there and in 2022 the replacements are not only expected to continue, but are already being studied by the top management of the Rio de Janeiro broadcaster.

Faced with the real exchange that has been taking place, Michelle Barros may end up at one of the most coveted places by many journalists: On the bench of the “National Newspaper”. Rodrigo Bocardi’s substitute presenter at “Bom Dia SP” has been gaining more and more the trust of Rede Globo executives and, as a result, achieving great prominence in the programming.

It is noteworthy that the journalist also managed to win over a large part of viewers, who are always asking through social networks that she be effective in command of the TV newscast in São Paulo. Faced with so many points in her favor, the girl from Alagoas ended up becoming the director’s newest darling and has what it takes to be the official substitute for Renata Vasconcellos and, in the future, to definitively occupy the post of Willian Bonner’s partner on the bench.

Although the matter is already being debated behind the scenes, it is still in the analysis phase. According to information disclosed by the portal In Telinha, Michelle would have aroused great interest from the top management of Rede Globo and her name is already circulating as a probable replacement for Renata Vasconcellos, who remains firmly on the bench of the most watched TV news in the country and has no plans to leave the post.

Continues after advertising

Also according to the website, the Marinho radio station, for the time being, does not intend to change the winning team and will keep Renata on the bench of “Jornal Nacional”. However, looking to the future, Rede Globo is considering promoting Michelle as Vasconcellos’ official replacement on the news. The decision aims to improve the journalist’s image on the national scene and let viewers get used to her presence.

The Rio station would be so decided about the matter, that Michelle Barros will not only be the replacement for the headliner on Saturdays, as is usually the case. She would be much more than that and would take her colleague’s place also during vacations, holidays and any other reason that she does. Renata Vasconcellos to be absent from the bench of the “Jornal Nacional”.

Recently, right after journalist Márcio Gomes left Rede Globo, the name of Michelle Barros circulated among the most quoted to assume the “Panorama of the Advancement of Covid-19 in Brazil”, the news block on the new coronavirus pandemic in the “Jornal Nacional”. However, with the growth of the vaccination campaign, as well as the reduction in the number of cases and deaths, the project was cooling down.

has been gaining more and more trust