Glória Menezes accompanies her daughter to the altar in a wedding at the family’s farm in Porto Feliz | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

The actress Glória Menezes accompanied her daughter, Maria Amélia Brito, to the altar during the wedding ceremony at the family farm, located in Porto Feliz, in the interior of São Paulo, on Tuesday (28).

Maria Amélia lives in Rio de Janeiro, but decided to hold the ceremony on the farm where her mother has lived since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. She and plastic surgeon Horácio Cellette Gomes have been together for 24 years, but they decided to make the union official for a special reason.

According to the company responsible for organizing the event, the party was a dream of Glória and Tarcísio Meira.

With the death of the actor by Covid-19, in August of this year, the family decided to proceed with the wish of Tarcisio and his wife. The ceremony, which brought together around 40 people, was organized online and followed all security protocols.

The bride was accompanied by her mother to the altar and the ceremony was performed by one of Maria Amélia’s daughters and Glória Menezes’ granddaughter. As determined by the g1, all guests and professionals who worked at the event were tested against the coronavirus.

2 of 3 Glória Menezes with her family on the first Christmas without Tarcísio Meira, in Porto Feliz — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Tarcisio and Glória moved to the farm in the interior of São Paulo right at the beginning of the pandemic. The couple, who have always been passionate about country life, saw an opportunity to fulfill their quarantine in peace and tranquility.

After his father’s death, Tarcisio Filho stated in an interview with Fantastic that the artist’s country estates were a great passion. He also spoke about how much he misses his father and about the artist’s simplicity.

According to Tarcisinho, it was his father’s wish that his ashes be thrown on the properties.

3 of 3 Tarcísio Meira's son says that his father asked for his ashes to be thrown on the farms — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

“My father always asked: my son, when I die, I want you to take my ashes and throw them on the farms”, reported Tarcisinho.

Neighbors on the property and employees of the Glória and Tarcisio family spoke during an interview with TV HAVE, about the care the actor had with the farm.