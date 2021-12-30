God of War Ragnarok is classified in Saudi Arabia

The end of Kratos’ Norse saga may be closer than we imagine. God of War Ragnarök received an age rating in Saudi Arabia being banned for under-18s due to excessive violence. The move suggests a possible disclosure of the official release date soon.

The information was shared on the “General Audiovisual Commission of Saudi Arabia” and published by various profiles on Twitter. Check out:

God of War Ragnarök…

…حصلت على تصنيف مناسب لعمر 18 فما فوق

خلك واعي، وتأكد من وجود التصنيف العمري الهيئة العامة للإعلام #المرئي_و المسموع#تصنيف_ الألعاب pic.twitter.com/zwfEdkECUG — التصنيف العمري للألعاب الإلكترونية (@VGAR_SA) December 29, 2021

God of War Ragnarök Indicative classification for over 18 years old. Make sure and be aware of the age rating.

Awaited for 2021, the Santa Monica blockbuster went through some setbacks and was pushed back to 2022, with no specific date. in addition to the development has been affected due to difficulties in accessing motion capture, the actor of Kratos underwent surgical procedures.

Release date for God of War Ragnarök may have been discovered

The PlayStation Game Size account detected invaluable information for those most eager to God of War Ragnarök. According to the profile, Sony’s database stipulated September 30, 2022 as a possible opening window for the title.

However, this date may change due to the chance of being just a placeholder.