Government discusses extending IOF increase to finance payroll tax relief

The federal government is discussing extending next year the increase in the IOF (Financial Operations Tax) rate to finance the extension of the payroll tax exemption.

According to reports made to CNN, the matter was discussed at a meeting on Tuesday (28) between members of the Civil House and the Ministry of Economy to allow the exemption proposal to be sanctioned this year.

The measure that extends the tax waiver has an estimated annual cost of R$9 billion, benefits 17 economic sectors and reaches more than 6 million workers.

The federal government has been looking for a permanent source of funding because it was not provided for in next year’s budget proposal.

For this reason, the economic team defends that President Jair Bolsonaro extend until the end of 2022, by means of a decree, the increase in the tax rate, charged until the end of this year to originally finance Auxílio Brasil.

According to members of Palácio do Planalto, in addition to the extension of the IOF rate, an increase in the PIS/Cofins to finance the tax break for the productive sector is also discussed.

The alternative, however, faces strong resistance in the National Congress. For party leaders, instead of increasing the tax burden, the president could sanction the proposal and, later, indicate the source of revenue, including through budget adjustments.