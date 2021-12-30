Government has a surplus of BRL 3.87 billion in November, says Treasury

With tax collections on the rise and expenditures falling, central government accounts registered a primary surplus in November. Last month, the difference between income and expenses was positive at R$3.872 billion.

The result – which brings together the accounts of the National Treasury, Social Security and Central Bank – was the best performance for the month since 2013. In November 2020, the result had been negative by R$ 18.257 billion.

Last month’s surplus was greater than the expectations of the financial market, whose median pointed to a positive balance of R$ 340 million, according to a survey by Broadcast Projections with 18 financial institutions. The November data was within the range of estimates, from a deficit of R$ 21.0 billion to a surplus of R$ 5.20 billion.

Until November, the primary result was a deficit of BRL 49.287 billion, the best result since 2014 for the period. Last year, this same result was negative by R$ 699.122 billion, mainly due to expenses and revenue waivers with the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

In November, revenues had a real increase of 8.4% compared to the same month last year. Expenses fell 12.7% in the same comparison, after discounting inflation.

In the 12 months to November, the central government has a deficit of R$ 100.0 billion – equivalent to 1.1% of GDP. The fiscal target proposed by the economic team for this year admits a deficit of up to R$ 247.118 billion in the central government’s accounts, but the government had been forecasting a smaller hole, even with extra expenses due to the covid-19 pandemic.

central bank

National Treasury accounts – including the Central Bank – registered a primary surplus of R$ 18.164 billion in November, according to data released by the Treasury. In the year up to last month, the primary surplus accumulated in the National Treasury accounts (with BC) is R$ 206.834 billion.

The result of the INSS was a deficit of R$ 13.948 billion last month. In the year, the result was negative by 255.367 billion. The accounts of the Central Bank alone had a deficit of BRL 344 million in November and BRL 754 million in 2021.