Government of RJ obtains another injunction that overturns increase in the price of natural gas | Rio de Janeiro

The court issued another injunction against the 50% increase in the price of natural gas in the State of Rio, which would come into effect on January 1st. The decision was taken based on a request from the government of RJ.

This was the second decision against the increase. On Tuesday (28), Alerj had obtained a similar injunction. Petrobras said it would appeal the decision. This Wednesday, the company has not commented so far.

In Wednesday’s decision, judge Carlos Alberto Machado, from the Judiciary on duty of the Court of Justice (TJRJ), accepted the arguments presented by the State Attorney General (PGE) and highlighted the impact that would be caused by the readjustment on the current price of the and the transfer of the tariff charged by the concessionaires.

According to the magistrate, in his decision, the increase would entail not only economic maladjustment of companies with consequences for the economy of the State of Rio de Janeiro, but also on the budget of consumers.

The decision also provides that Petrobras will maintain, for 12 months, the gas sales price currently in force and other amounts provided for in contracts with Companhia Distribuidora de Gás do Rio de Janeiro (CEG) and CEG Rio SA. daily fine in the amount of BRL 5,000 up to the limit of BRL 100,000.

According to Governor Cláudio Castro, the decision represents a relief for the population of RJ.

“This abusive increase would impact the lives of millions of citizens, and would bring losses to the State of Rio, which is experiencing a moment of full economic recovery, with the attraction of new companies and recovery of 100% of the jobs lost during the pandemic. to celebrate this decision of Justice”

Alerj obtained preliminary injunction on Tuesday

In the first decision against the increase, judge André Felipe Alves da Costa Tendinnick considered the adjustment to be abusive and determined that it be suspended until the General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (SG/Cade) makes a statement about the complaint by Naturgy who alleges breach of contract because of the readjustment.

The decision also received a favorable opinion from the Public Ministry, which stressed that the proposed increase “would represent real chaos for the State of Rio de Janeiro, impacting the entire population of Rio de Janeiro”.

“The unrestrained pursuit of profit, in the consecration of a perverse economic system, violates the human rights provided for in the Federal Constitution, which place the dignity of the human person in their basic needs, such as life, health and a decent existence, above interests private parties opposed to the interests of the collectivity”, wrote the magistrate in his decision.

Although it is one of the main gas producers in Brazil, the State of Rio has one of the highest tariffs charged in relation to the use of the product in the country.

A month ago, industries in São Paulo made a warning about the increase in natural gas for 2022. See the video below on the subject.

Naturgy, the company responsible for natural gas services in Rio, released a note about the decision. Read the full below.

“Due to the urgency and extreme relevance of the topic for the State of Rio de Janeiro, Alerj filed this Tuesday, 12/28 with a judicial measure in the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro to avoid an abusive readjustment in the cost for the acquisition of gas (molecule and transport) sold by Petrobras to distributors in the state of Ceg and Ceg Rio scheduled to start on January 1st.

The court granted an injunction in defense of consumers in Rio de Janeiro preventing the 50% increase imposed by Petrobras.

The injunction grants the maintenance of the conditions of the current supply and price contracts, until CADE appreciates the representation offered by NATURGY and the conditions of access to the gas market are regulated, thus allowing the establishment of full competition in the supply of such input .

Naturgy also filed a lawsuit this morning with a request for an injunction and is also awaiting a decision.”

Petrobras also made a statement, through a note, stating that it will appeal injunctions like the one granted by the TJ.

“In relation to news about new gas contracts with local distributors, Petrobras clarifies that of the total consumption of the Local Natural Gas Distribution Companies, about half had already contracted for 2022, whose conditions continue to be strictly complied with in terms and conditions previously agreed prices and adjustments.

It is important to remember that Petrobras fulfills its gas sales contracts through a portfolio of offers comprising national production and import of gas from Bolivia and Liquefied Natural Gas – LNG. The high demand for LNG and limited international supply resulted in a significant increase in the international price of the input, which rose by around 500% in 2021.

Some gas distributors opted in recent years for short-term contracts and, therefore, did not yet have contracted supply for the year 2022.

Petrobras began negotiations for a new contract with these distributors in advance and within the schedule established by the concessionaires within the scope of public calls for proposals that had proposals from Petrobras and other companies. In some cases, for example, Petrobras sent proposals in January 2021. Since then, we have updated our commercial portfolio throughout the year, making new proposals to distributors in May, with revisions to the products offered in September and November, when the ongoing negotiations on calls.

To offer better conditions to customers, Petrobras offered natural gas distributors products with terms of 6 months, 1 year, 2 years and 4 years and contractual mechanisms to reduce price volatility, such as, for example, reference indexes linked to the LNG and Brent, installment option and possibility of reducing volumes in longer term contracts.

Eight concessionaires followed the rite established by them in the Public Calls and signed contracts with Petrobras.

However, despite the negotiation process conducted between Petrobras and the distributors, as provided for in any commercial relationship and in compliance with the provisions of the Public Tenders, we have identified in some states movements with the judicial duty with urgent actions, with a request for an injunction , to acquire an advantage different from those obtained in the regular processes of Public Calls for the Acquisition of Natural Gas.

Four injunctions were granted, one of which was denied. In these actions in which the injunctions were granted, Petrobras will file the appropriate resources and actions with a view to establishing a market price for the sale of gas.

At the same time, this month, Petrobras signed gas purchase and sale contracts with producing companies for operations known as Swap and is in the final stage of negotiations with other companies interested in the operation. Through the contract, Petrobras processes the gas produced by these operators and, after this stage, the gas is again made available for the companies to transport to their customers, enabling their direct access to the market.

These contracts make it possible to start supplying producers such as Shell, Petrogal and Repsol Sinopec as of 1/1/2022, both for contracts already signed within the scope of Public Calls and for new contracts, as publicly disclosed by the distributors and producers themselves.

We also entered into a lease on 9/28/2021 and, after authorizations, transferred on 12/4/2021 the operation of the Bahia Regasification Terminal (TRBA) to the company Excelerate Energy Comercializadora de Gás Natural, which also participated in processes of Public Calls from some distributors and continues as a potential source of supply to the market. The initiative was provided for in the Termination Commitment Term signed with CADE to build a favorable environment for the entry of new investors in the sector.

Finally, the final price of natural gas to the consumer is not only determined by Petrobras’ sales price, but also by the distributors’ margins (and, in the case of CNG, by the retail outlets) and by federal and state taxes. In addition, the tariff approval process is carried out by state regulatory agencies, pursuant to specific legislation and regulations. Price updates for natural gas sales contracts for distributors are quarterly.”