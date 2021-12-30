Government studies keeping IOF higher to offset payroll tax relief – Economics

BRASILIA – The government can maintain the highest rates of the Tax on Operations (IOF) on credit operations and the Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL) charged from banks to offset the extension of the payroll exemption for companies in 17 sectors that employ the most in the country.

Compensation is a requirement of the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF) in the assessment of the economic team. As for lawmakers, the measure is not necessary because the benefit will be extended and not created from scratch, which opened a political impasse.

In addition to the LRF requirement, the government still has to find space in the spending ceiling (rule that limits expenditure growth to inflation) to make the measure. The 2022 Budget was approved without the source of funds and space in the spending ceiling. The exemption is accounted for as an expense that the government has to make because it is necessary to make transfers to the INSS, which has a loss of revenue. There is a political movement to revoke a provision provided for in ordinary law that obliges the Treasury to compensate the INSS with this expense caused by the exemption. A repeal of the legislation would solve the problem of the spending cap, but there would be no solution to comply with article 14 of the LRF, which requires compensation.

Asked this Wednesday, 29, the secretary of the National Treasury, Paulo Valle, said that the government is discussing how compensation will be made for the extension of the benefit. He avoided talking about tax increases and said that some expected tax reduction might not be made. “This is a discussion that is being carried out, it has yet to be defined,” he told reporters.

The IOF levied on credit operations was increased to fund Auxílio Brasil, a program that replaces Bolsa Família, until the end of this year. To compensate for the exemption, it would have to be increased, but IOF alone is not enough for that and probably other measures, such as higher taxes on banks and others. In March of this year, the government increased from 20% to 25% the CSLL rate paid by banks until the end of this year. This was done, at the time, to offset the PIS/Cofins exemption on diesel and cooking gas.

Entrepreneurs and union leaders demand a solution by the end of this year to avoid legal uncertainty that could lead to layoffs. In a statement, the presidents of the six largest trade union centrals in the country affirm that the extension of the exemption this year is essential to avoid legal uncertainty in companies, stoppages and even immediate dismissal of about 700 thousand workers in the first week of January, according to calculations of entrepreneurs who carried out the 2022 planning counting on the extension of the benefit.

Behind the scenes, criticism also turns to the Budget rapporteur, Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), who shifts the blame to the economic team. In audio, Leal said to deputy Jerônimo Goergen (PP-RS), rapporteur of the proposal in the Chamber, that the exemption was not part of the Budget revenue report and that the Ministry of Economy did not ask for the compensation, which costs around R$ $5.8 billion. Leal says, in the audio, that compensation can be made both on the income and expense side. “There will be no impediment to the exemption”, said the rapporteur, without presenting the solution.

Sources in the economic area confirmed that the IOF extension is on the negotiating table, but the hammer has not been hit. “LRF ​​ceiling and compensation are different problems, with different solutions”, explained a source from the Ministry of Economy, noting that in “thesis” the expense of exemption consumes ceiling space.

Exemption benefits companies because it reduces the labor charges they pay. The measure consists in exchanging the taxes on employees’ salaries for a tax on income. Today, these companies can choose: either they pay a 20% social security contribution on employees’ salaries or a rate ranging from 1% to 4.5% on gross sales.

The 17 benefited sectors are footwear, call center, communication, apparel/clothing, civil construction, construction and infrastructure construction companies, leather, vehicle and bodywork manufacturing, machinery and equipment, animal protein, textile, information technology (IT) , communication technology (TIC), design of integrated circuits, subway-railway passenger transport, collective road transport and road freight transport.