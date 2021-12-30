Government studying extend IOF surcharge until 2023 | finance

THE government study extend the Financial Transactions Tax (IOF) surcharge until 2023 to enable the payroll exemption for 17 labor-intensive sectors. That’s because the 2022 Budget approved by Congress did not include the estimated resources for the program, which would end this month, but was extended by a bill approved by lawmakers in early December.

The plan to resort to the extension of the validity period of the IOF was anticipated by Bloomberg and confirmed by Globo.

In September, the government issued a decree to raise the IOF rate from 1.5% to 2.04% for companies and from 3% to 4.08% for individuals by December 31 of this year. The objective was to secure resources for the payment of Brazil Aid.

According to technicians from the economic team consulted by Globo, the solution would be to maintain these percentages until December 2023. Another possibility would be to cut permanent expenses from the Budget, but, in the current scenario, there is almost no room for this.

The bill that extends the payroll tax exemption is awaiting approval from President Jair Bolsonaro. Last week, he pledged to sanction him. This measure is crucial for the 17 most labor intensive sectors, which generate 6 million jobs.

During the debate on the PEC dos Precatório, there was space to include the exemption within the new budget margin created with the measure, but the approval of the 2022 Budget did not provide for the exemption.