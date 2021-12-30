Government will not pay November surcharge that would raise Brazil Aid to R$400

posted on 12/29/2021 9:25 PM



(credit: Reproduction)

The Ministry of Citizenship stated this Wednesday (29/12) that the government will not pay the additional amount it had promised to the beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil who, in November, received an amount of less than R$ 400. The information was confirmed by mail. The expectation was that the complement would take place by the end of this month.

“Provisional Measure No. 1,076/2021, which instituted the payment of the PAB Extraordinary Benefit from this month onwards, provides for the extension of the benefit between January and December 2022, subject to budget availability. According to the text, families can be assisted contemplated in the payrolls of these respective months. Therefore, according to current legislation, there is no provision for retroactive payment of this benefit,” said the folder in a note.

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, the minimum payment of R$ 400 for each family “should be made possible with the approval of PEC 23/2021 (PEC dos Precatórios) and would be paid in December, retroactive to November”.

Earlier, the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, even told journalists that the government was still studying the possibility of retroactive payment.

“We are still studying how to manage these resources with the margin so that we can make some complement to what should start in November”, he pointed out.

Tailor-made for the reelection project of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Auxílio Brasil, a social program with a minimum benefit of R$ 400 to the poorest, was born with the mark of uncertainty and the risk of new changes from 2023 onwards, in the first year of the next government. Between the emergency aid, granted during the covid-19 pandemic, and the Auxílio Brasil, the government will have transferred R$ 453 billion to the poorest and most informal people over a three-year period (2020 to 2022) – with R$ 89 billion foreseen for next year.