Government will only decide on civil servants’ readjustment ‘throughout January’, says Treasury secretary

BRASILIA — Despite the threat of a strike by civil servants over wages, the secretary of the National Treasury, Paulo Valle, said that the government will only take a decision on which categories will be served in January.

He highlighted that the National Treasury’s guideline is not to grant readjustments throughout 2022. However, the Budget approved by Congress brought a forecast of R$ 1.7 billion to serve, mainly, police officers, the support base of President Jair Bolsonaro ( PL).

— This discussion has yet to be done, it has not yet been defined how these resources of R$1.7 billion will be allocated. We still don’t have a definition and, throughout the month of January, we should have more clarity. The guideline that we have been working on so far is not to readjust throughout 2022 – said Valle when commenting on the result of the Treasury accounts for the month of November.

When asked about the mobilization of public servants, the secretary replied:

— We know it’s a concern, there’s been no salary adjustment for over two years. It is normal to have this debate.

He avoided giving details about the bonus payment to the IRS auditors. Valle said he was not aware of the draft of a decree sent to the Civil House with this content. However, assistants of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, confirm that the proposal was sent.

Valle also stated that the government will have to adjust the budget proposal approved by Congress, such as canceling some expenses. These adjustments are due to an underestimated forecast of mandatory expenditures.

— We will certainly have to make some adjustments, some expense cancellations. We will have more details in the coming days.