Grêmio closes with midfielder Benítez, ex-São Paulo

*With information from reporter Rafael Pfeiffer, from Rádio Guaíba

Grêmio sent a new reinforcement for the 2022 season. Argentine midfielder Martin Benítez, 27, set salary bases and is close to being announced as an option for coach Vagner Mancini. Only bureaucratic details separate the athlete from the Arena. The expectation is that the contract will be confirmed before the end of the year, guarantees reporter Rafael Pfeiffer, from Rádio Guaíba.

The player’s name has emerged with force in recent weeks at the Grêmio summit and negotiations progressed quickly on Tuesday. According to the Argentine press, the Tricolor wants the athlete to borrow, with a purchase option, since Independiente wants to sell it. This was the impasse that needed to be resolved before signing the contract. The tendency is for the Grêmio’s desire to prevail.

The midfielder’s physical problems have been questioned by Grêmio fans. Benítez arrived in Brazilian football in 2020, on loan from Independiente to Vasco. In the first season, he played 33 games, scoring 3 goals and 3 assists.

In the current season, he managed to play more with the São Paulo shirt. He played 42 games, between Libertadores, Brasileirão, Copa do Brasil and Paulistão. He scored 4 goals and 6 assists. In the national championship, he played 24 games.





