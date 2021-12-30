Grêmio draws against Caxias in their last friendly before their debut in the Copa São Paulo 2022

This Wednesday (29), Grêmio went to the field for the last test before its debut in the Copa São Paulo 2022. Acting at the Centenário stadium, the Grêmio under-20 team won an important 2-2 draw with the professional team of the Caxias. Midfielder Ronald, one of the team’s highlights, was the author of the Tricolor goals.

For this match, coach Luís Eduardo did some experiments on the team, and bet on a more consistent team in midfield. With Pedro Cuiabá and Lustosa in front of the defense, he released the team more and formed a trio of midfielders with Rubens, Kaká and Kauan Kelvin. Kevin continued to act as the only man ahead.

However, with this format, Tricolor ended up being defeated 1-0 in the first half, with a goal by Mateuzinho. And halfway through the complementary stage, the Grená team expanded the score, this time with Willian.

But with the arrival of the substitutes, Grêmio sought a reaction. In two aerial balls, defensive midfielder Ronald turned his head, in both moves, and left everything the same on the scoreboard. Important and healthy result to give morale to the group.

Lineup: Thiago Beltrame (Marcão); Lucas Kawan (Thalyson), Gustavo Martins (João Pedro), Gustavo Marins (Ary Garcia) and Cuiabano (Vidmar); Pedro Cuiabá (Velasco) and Lustosa (Ronald); Rubens (Messias Teixeira), Kaká (Robert) and Kauan Kelvin (Zinho); Kevin (Arthur Viana).

Next Monday (3), Immortal will make its debut in the biggest youth competition in Brazilian football. The duel will be against Mixto-MT, at 7pm, at the Zezinho Magalhães stadium, in Jaú-SP.

In this first phase, Tricolor will be headquartered in the city of Jaú, and will be part of Group 10 of the dispute alongside XV de Jaú (SP), Castanhal (PA) and Mato Grosso, opponents of the debut. All Grêmio games will be broadcast on SporTV.

However, before the inaugural duel, the Grêmio team will have one last activity on the 2nd. You can check the post-game of this duel between Grêmio x Mixto-MT for the Copa São Paulo 2022 here on Portal do Gremista.

