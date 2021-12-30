Grêmio has a ‘deal closed’ by Benítez in negotiation that could reach R$17 million; see all the details

Grêmio will pay R$1.7 million to Independiente and will have Benítez, initially, for a year, in a loan agreement

THE Guild has one more closed name for the dispute of the Brazilian Series B Championship in 2022: Martin Benitez. THE ESPN.com.br he found out that Immortal will disburse U$S 300 thousand, around R$ 1.7 million, to count on the midfielder for a one-year loan.

Grêmio considers the deal sealed and is already awaiting the arrival of Benítez for the pre-season dispute in Brazil in early January. Also according to the report’s investigation, the negotiation with the independent is linked to the installment basis.

In addition to the loan agreement, if Benítez takes to the field in 60% of the matches of the season or if Grêmio gets access to Serie A, the Brazilian club will be obliged by contract to buy 50% of the athlete’s economic rights. The value is U$S 1.5 million, around R$ 8.5 million.

The new contract will feature a ‘discount’ from the initial loan amount. With that, Grêmio would pay ‘only’ R$6.8 million, but in a three-year agreement with the Argentine.

In this new bond, if the athlete goes to the field in 60% of the matches, Grêmio will have to buy another 25% of the economic rights, valued at U$S 750 thousand each (R$ 4.2 million), a situation that would be repeated in the next season if the midfielder plays the required number of games, thus completing 100% of the athlete’s value.

The total operation could cost Grêmio’s coffers up to U$S 3 million, around R$ 17 million at the current rate of the dollar. Independiente owns 100% of the economic rights of the athlete. So far, Grêmio has undergone an intense makeover of its cast.

In recent days, Immortal announced the signings of athletes Nicolas, Bruno Alves, Orejuela and forward Janderson. THE ESPN.com.br he also found that there was an interest from Immortal in Breno Lopes, from Palmeiras, at the end of last season. However, the team from São Paulo refused to move forward with the negotiation.