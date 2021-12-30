H3N2 flu virus causes death of elderly in Rio Preto

The Municipal Health Department of Rio Preto released this Wednesday, 29, the first death caused by the Influenza A H3N2 virus. The victim is a woman aged between 80 and 89, who manifested the first symptoms on the 19th of this month. In 2020, one death from Influenza A was also registered, but caused by the H1N1 variant.

The Municipality of Rio Preto made the statement after receiving the result of the test carried out by the Instituto Adolfo Lutz, in São Paulo, which confirmed the contamination of the elderly woman and determined the type of flu virus.

“We are experiencing an outbreak of flu, which is at a very high peak in units, both public and private, with delays in care. This is not due to a lack of employees”, stated the Health Secretary of Rio Preto, Aldenis Borim.

The manager of the Department of Epidemiological Surveillance of the Secretary of Health of Rio Preto, Andreia Negri, says that until this Wednesday, 29, nine cases of the H3N2 variant had been registered in the city.

“The woman who died from the virus already had comorbidity and had her health condition worsened by the disease. As in the other cases, the contamination occurred in Rio Preto, according to the survey we carried out”, explains the manager.

Head of the Epidemiological Surveillance Service, Andreia Negri warns about the risk of the virus (Publishing/City Hall/Ivan Feitosa)

All nine cases of the disease began to appear in recent weeks, this December. Monitoring the number of contaminations has been the focus of the municipal government, with monitoring of situations in which the patient has to be hospitalized.

As part of the strategy to combat the spread of the virus, the Secretariat recommends using a face mask, avoiding crowding and hand washing, care adopted since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, which can also be used to prevent Influenza.

“It is important that people, when they feel the first symptoms, sore throat, fever, quickly seek the municipal health network to receive the antiviral. Don’t overlook the symptoms”, says the manager.

For infectologist Ulysses Strogoff de Matos, the record of the first death in Rio Preto should serve as a warning, especially for families, who must increase care in preserving health during the celebrations of the turn of the year.

“We are at a time when people are going to gather the whole family to celebrate the New Year, but it is necessary to increase care for the elderly, pregnant women and children, especially people with comorbidities, who may have aggravated condition after contact with the virus”, alert the specialist.

Ulysses recommends that people not overlook the first symptoms of the disease, leaving it to go to doctors later, because the case can worsen, which can greatly reduce the action of antivirals. “Please don’t take the antivirals on your own. Look for a doctor first, so that the appropriate dosage is prescribed for each case”, concludes the infectious disease specialist.

The Influenza A H3N2 virus, which has been called Darwin, has been intensifying in the country. The variant that is in circulation may escape the vaccine that was given during this year’s national campaign. Fiocruz has already warned of the increase in outbreaks of the disease in the country.

Symptoms

Main symptoms of H3N2 flu High fever

muscle pain

sore throat

headache

runny nose

cough

fever

Characteristics Incubation: 4 days

Manifestation: 2-3 days

Isolation Children – 12 days

Adults – 14 days

Rio Preto 9 registered cases

All contaminated in the city